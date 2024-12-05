In the Pipeline: Discovery Starts on Latest 55+ Project; Experience Senior Living Begins Construction in Florida

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Latest Irvine, California project ‘largest nonprofit, single-site bond issue in history’

The James, a new luxury rental senior living community in Irvine, California was recently announced after $473 million in financing was secured for the project, the largest tax-exempt financing in 2024 and largest nonprofit single-site bond issue in history, according to a news release.

JLL Capital Markets and HJ Sims worked on behalf of Harbert South Bay Partners, LAMB Properties, P3 Foundation and Momentum Senior Living to secure the 35-year financing.

The James will be the first new senior living community in the Irvine market in nearly three decades and will include 210 independent living units, 110 assisted living units and 30 memory care units with a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury rentals that average 837 square-feet.

The James / Momentum Senior Living

Shared amenities at the future community will include multiple dining venues, an indoor pool with a spa, wellness gym, yoga studio, therapy rooms, hair salon, media lounge, golf simulator, dog park, pet washroom and bocce ball court.

The community is set on a three-acre site across the street from The District at Tustin Legacy, an upscale retail shopping center.

Tri Pointe Homes announces first 55+ project on East Coast

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) announced the development of Altis, the first 55+ community in the company’s lifestyle brand on the East Coast in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The project is situated within the Greenfield Communities 550-acre Serenity development.

Altis at Serenity is expected to bring 425 additional homes within the planned community, slated to open in the spring of next year and is the fourth Altis community for Tri Pointe.

“Serenity offers the perfect location for Tri Pointe Homes to expand its Altis brand to the East Coast,” said Tri Pointe Homes’ Vice President of Community Experience James Flanagan. “Greenfield Communities has done a stellar job creating an idyllic backdrop for this new premium lifestyle community, all within a short drive to the shopping, dining, and culture of nearby Fuquay Varina, Holly Springs, Angier, and the rest of the greater Triangle.

Altis at Serenity is expected to offer three distincy series of homes tailored to the needs and lifestyles of 55+ older adults.

The first series of homes will range between 1,200 square-feet and 1,676 square-feet with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-bay garage. The second series of homes will range between 1,767 square-feet to 2,075 square-feet with two- to three-bedroom layouts with three bathrooms, two-bay garage and optional second floor bonus room, bedroom and bathroom. The third series of homes will range between 2,113 square-feet and 2,527 square-feet with two to three bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms, two-bay garage and an optional second floor bonus room, bedroom and bathroom.

Construction: In Progress

Experience Senior Living starts construction in South Tampa

Experience Senior Living recently announced the start of construction on The Gallery at South Tampa, a community located in Valrico, Florida, marking Experience’s eighth community in the Sunshine State and fifth on the Gulf Coast, according to a news release.

The community is expected to open in early 2027, with a sales center opening early in 2025.

The project spans 240,613 square-feet with 202 homes including 30 independent living cottages, 89 independent living apartments, 45 assisted living apartments and 38 memory care suites.

Experience Senior Living Interior lobby rendering of The Gallery at South Tampa

“We are thrilled to begin construction on The Gallery at South Tampa, a community where residents will not just live—they will experience a life full of purpose, creativity, and connection,” said Phill Barklow, president of Experience Senior Living. “As with all of our Gallery communities, we have carefully crafted a space that emphasizes engagement, wellness, and the joy of living, all within an environment that sparks the imagination and encourages a vibrant, artful lifestyle.”

Amenities at the community will include a saltwater outdoor pool, professional beauty salon, fitness center, pickleball courts and a movie theater. The community also includes multiple restaurant venues offering indoor and outdoor dining options with a full-service bar, along with access to multiple activity spaces throughout the community.

The project is located on a 17-acre site and is designed to preserve existing oak trees and added walking pathways with access to private gardens.

Azura Taps McShane Construction for Latest Development Project in Wisconsin

Azura Memory Care is expanding in the Midwest with a new community set for development in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, according to a news release.

Azura Mukwonago is set to build a three-building campus encompassing 72 units for assisted living and memory care, with the provider partnering with McShane Construction to build the project.

“Azura’s model offers a neighborhood-like atmosphere that is unique compared to traditional senior living residences, and we look forward to bringing their vision to life,” Alison Gorham, Vice President and Director of Wisconsin Operations at McShane, said in a press release.

Located on a 6.4-acre site, the community will include two assisted living buildings and one memory care building. Each building will include single-story wood frame exteriors including stone veneer masonry and Hardie board.

Shared amenities include dining rooms, community rooms and sunrooms with access to a fitness area, spa and salon. Outdoor amenities include a community garden, walking paths, putting greens, bocce ball courts and courtyards.

Unit amenities will include kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms, quartz countertops, roller shades and cabinets.

Construction for the community is scheduled to be done by December 2025 with EUA serving as the project’s architect.

Construction: Completed

Discovery Senior Living opens first 55+ community in Florida

Discovery Senior Living recently announced the opening of Choreograph Gainesville, a new resort-style community for those 55 and older in Gainesville, Florida, according to a news release.

The $63 million project includes 180 apartment homes with one and two-bedroom layouts with dens, along with a range of amenity spaces including a rooftop lounge, coffee and technology lounge, marketplace, heated pool and cabanas, outdoor grilling area and fire pit lounge seating. Other amenities include a social room, fitness center and outdoor yoga studio with a designated fitness area, pet salon.

“We are very excited to welcome the first residents to our Choreograph Gainesville community and finally see our vision come to light in this new concept,” said Diana Ferrante Thies, SVP Marketing & Product Development. “It is more than a place to live; it’s a place to thrive in a vibrant environment, where residents can stay engaged, build meaningful connections and embrace an active lifestyle.”

Aviva Senior Living opens Florida community

Aviva Senior Living, a subsidiary of Lloyd Jones, recently opened a new independent luxury senior living rental community in Port St. Lucie, Florida for 55+ older adults, according to a news release.

The community spans 10 acres covering 203,665 square-feet with 159 one- and two-bedroom units with resort-style amenities. The three-story design incorporates natural light and scenic views. Amenities include an outdoor pool, sundeck, pickleball courts, putting green, walking trails and dog park.

Aviva Senior Living

Each unit includes a kitchen with an island, walk-in closets, upgraded cabinets, in-unit laundry, screened-in porches and 10-foot cielings with hurricane-risistant windows and doors and emergency generator.

Front Porch opens expanded memory care neighborhood

Nonprofit senior living provider Front Porch Communities and Services recently announced the grand opening of a memory care neighborhood expansion, according to a news release.

Walnut Village in Anaheim, California now has an expanded memory care neighborhood known as Summer House with 29 private apartments and one companion suite with private bathrooms and large windows.

The community addition also includes a dining room, activity room, sensory room, theater and a protected courtyard.

“Summer House at Walnut Village takes the best of person-centered care and adds an additional element: the importance of relationships in a therapeutic environment,” said Debbie Infield, Executive Director of Walnut Village.

Edition of Sagniaw completes major expansion in Texas

The Edition of Saginaw, an upscale senior living community in Saginaw, Texas, recently completed a major expansion with 59 new independent living cottages as part of the community’s third phase opening, according to a news release.

The new cottages range between 647 square-feet and 1,614 square-feet with studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans. The community now boasts 58 cottages after the expansion.

The Edition of Saginaw campus covers nine-acres and offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. The 57,000 square-foot assisted living and memory care building includes 71 apartments.

Construction started in 2021 and is the result of input from residents during a 2018 resident survey.

ANF completes construction on affordable senior living property in Florida

ANF recently completed construction of Sol Vista, a new 227-unit affordable senior housing community co-developed by MRK Partners and Cypress Equity Investments in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The community includes one-bedroom apartments with one, three-story parking garage along with the eight-story residential building.

Amenities include energy-efficient appliances, in-unit laundry, central air and balconies on select units. Building amenities include on-site management, fitness center, community room, outdoor patio, surveillance cameras, secure building access and common-area WiFi.

All apartments will be reserved for those 62 and older with those earning no more than 60% of the area median income.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: In Progress

Construction: Completed