Movers and Shakers: Cassia President, CEO to Retire; Bridge Senior Living Names COO

Cassia president, CEO announces retirement

Nonprofit Cassia President and CEO Bob Dahl announced he intends to retire in January 2026.

According to a press release, the announcement kicks off the first steps in the leadership succession process with support from Cassia’s board of directors.

The release states Dahl recently completed his 30th year of senior living leadership between his work with Elim Care and Cassia.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the leader of Cassia,” Dahl said in the release. “I love our tagline ‘Serving All by Following One’ and our mission ‘to foster fullness of life for older adults in the spirit of Christ’s love.’ I love the people we serve, and I love the people I share the work with: the 5,000 amazing Cassia team members.”

Bridge Senior Living announces COO

Bridge Senior Living announced it has hired Scott McCutcheon as its chief operating officer.

According to a press release, McCutcheon brings more than 30 years of experience in the senior living industry to the position, most recently serving as COO with LivGenerations Senior Living. Prior to that, he also served as senior vice president of operations with New Perspective Senior Living and area manager of operations/executive director with Sunrise Senior Living.

“Scott’s high standards for operational excellence will streamline and strengthen our community teams across our portfolio and will further reinforce our mission of inspiring and engaging each resident to live their best life,” Blake Peeper, Bridge Senior Housing & Medical Properties CEO and chief investment officer, said in the release.

Williamsburg Landing names new president, CEO and CFO

Williamsburg Landing, a single-site senior living community in Virginia has named Jan Bigelow as its new president and CEO and Martin Bradford as its chief financial officer.

According to the Williamsburg Yorktown Daily, Bigelow is taking over the organization following the retirement of Greg Storer, who led the organization since 2016. Bigelow brings more than 30 years of experience to the position, and most recently served as the CEO of Kendal at Lexington.

Kane brings over 18 years of experience to his position, and most recently served as the director of finance at Westminster Canterbury.

Former Buckner Retirement COO returns as president

Buckner Retirement Services has announced former chief operating officer Brian Robbins will be taking over the organization as its new president.

According to a press release, Robbins will assume his position Dec. 16.

Robbins brings more than two decades of experience to the position and is credited to leading a variety of initiatives when he was previously with Buckner, including the opening of Ventana by Buckner.

Cogir announces regional VP of operations

Cogir Senior Living is welcoming its new regional vice president of operations in Whitney Blake.

Blake announced she was starting the position in a Nov. 26 LinkedIn post.

Most recently, Blake served as the senior regional vice president of sales and operations at Northstar Senior Living, where she worked for three years.

Sunrise Senior Living welcomes VP of sales

Sunrise Senior Living has welcomed its newest vice president of sales for independent living in Kristin Hambleton.

Hambleton announced she was starting at the position on Nov. 26, according to a LinkedIn post.

Prior to joining Sunrise, Hambleton served as the vice president of sales and marketing for Presbyterian Senior Living.

Covenant Living names executive director

Covenant Living Communities and Services has named Erynn Sandman as the executive director at Shannondale of Knoxville.

In her role, Sandman is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

According to a press release, Sandman most recently served as the executive director at a skilled nursing community in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Morning Pointe announces central Kentucky executive director

Morning Pointe of Lexington Assisted Living has named Emily Seger as its executive director.

In her role, Seger is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

According to a press release, Seger has been working in senior living since 2017 and knew senior living was her calling after doing a practicum with Morning Pointe of Lexington-East.

Emerald Heights welcomes two new employees

Emerald Heights has hired two new team members to its marketing team in Vienna Gordon and Kayla Steilen.

Gordon is joining as the company’s marketing and move-in coordinator and brings experience in property management, medical equipment and collegiate institutions to the position, according to a press release.

Steilen is joining as the company’s new sales and marketing associate, and brings five years of experience marketing for senior living to the position.