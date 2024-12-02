CORE Construction Begins Work on The Gallery at South Tampa: A Premier Senior Living Community

TAMPA, FL — CORE Construction has officially begun work on The Gallery at South Tampa, an exceptional new senior living community designed to offer multiple care options, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Spanning an impressive 240,613 square feet, this thoughtfully planned campus is rich with amenities. Residents will enjoy casual dining options, a smart fitness center, a resort-style pool, a full-service salon, a movie theater, and much more. The Gallery at South Tampa marks the fifth collaboration between CORE Construction and Experience Senior Living, further expanding their premier senior living community’s portfolio.
“The CORE team is thrilled to be working with Experience Senior Living on this significant project. Over the years, our firms have developed a deep trust in one another, and we look forward to the successful completion of this project as well.” said Scott Olthoff, President, CORE Construction.
Photo Credit: Lantz-Boggio Architects & Interior Designers
About CORE Construction
Founded in 1937, CORE Construction is a national leader in the construction industry, specializing in senior living, education, and civic projects. With a strong footprint in Florida for over 42 years, CORE operates from offices in Sarasota/Manatee, Orlando, and West Palm Beach. The company’s unwavering commitment to delivering quality construction with integrity has been a cornerstone of its success, and this dedication will be evident in The Gallery at South Tampa.
