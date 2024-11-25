Former Buckner Retirement COO Returns to Lead Operator as President

Former Vice President and COO Brian Robbins is set to return to Buckner Retirement Services, this time as its new president.

On Monday, the Dallas, Texas-based organization announced Robbins as its newest top leader for senior living. Robbins is slated to start his tenure as president on Dec. 16. He is leading Buckner Retirement under the direction of Jeff Gentry, executive vice president and chief operating officer for the organization that operates the nonprofit, Buckner International.

“Brian was a vital part of our operations for five years, helping Buckner navigate the pandemic,” Gentry said in the press release. “He was able to gain additional experience outside of Buckner, which will be extremely valuable as he leads our senior living ministry toward future growth and expansion opportunities.”

For Robbins, the appointment is like “coming home.” He previously worked at Buckner as vice president and chief operating officer from 2017 to 2022 before leaving to LifeSpace Communities, where he has worked as COO for the past two years.

Among his achievements during his previous tenure at Buckner was the opening of Ventana by Buckner, a life plan community that won the top spot in the 2019 SHN Architecture and Design Awards’ best CCRC category.

“Family, faith, service and community are foundational elements in my life, and I appreciate how they are equally important for Buckner,” Robbins said in the press release about his hiring. “I feel connected to the mission of Buckner and devoted to living its values each day in service of seniors and Buckner associates.”

Robbins is succeeding Ken Robbins, who is the current interim president who has held the position since August 2024. The organization initially started searching for a new president following the retirement of former president Charlie Wilson earlier this year.

Buckner in June acquired its seventh community. The organization also had five communities recognized by Newsweek and U.S. News and World Report for “excellence in senior care.”