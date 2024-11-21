In the Pipeline: The Springs Living Opens Waterfront Property; Greystar, Belmont Village Start in California

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

LeadingAge Maryland receives grant to boost affordable senior housing

LeadingAge Maryland recently was selected for the 2024 Thome Aging Well Innovation Grant to develop a financing model to improve services offered in affordable senior housing in Maryland.

The project will run through November 2026.

“Healthcare and housing providers have shared goals. We are excited about this project because it will help us make partnerships more concrete,” said project team member Jill Kratz, Manager of Services for Catholic Charities of Baltimore’s Senior Communities.

The grant covers two phases for planning before implementation up to $1 million for “peer-to-peer connection and capacity building support.”

“Our project’s key innovation is in identifying how to establish a ‘hub’ that would address this issue of volume by bringing together multiple affordable housing providers in the state and establishing a framework and infrastructure to support billing and reimbursement,” said LeadingAge Maryland President and CEO Allison Ciborowski.

Construction: In Progress

Greystar, Belmont Village break ground in California

Belmont Village Senior Living and Greystar recently broke ground on a new community in Rancho Santa Fe, near San Diego, California.

This marks Belmont’s fourth opening in San Diego and its 17th California community. The project was launched through a partnership with Greystar Real Estate Partners.

The community builds off the success of a La Jolla community that opened in 2022, marking the second partnership between Belmont Village and Greystar.

Residents will also have access to the University of California San Diego Stein Center for Research on Aging to give direct access to leading research and programs to improve successful aging.

“Belmont Village has always been committed to providing unparalleled living experiences for our residents, and this groundbreaking marks another step in that mission,” said Patricia Will, Founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. “As a resident of Rancho Santa Fe, I am personally invested in bringing this exceptional community to life.”

The community offers 185 independent living, assisted living and memory care residents, along with 15 private cottages.

Amenities include a fitness center with indoor/outdoor access, a fitness patio, a heated swimming pool, dining areas and common spaces with terrace access, an art studio, a sports lounge, a screening room, a full-service salon, green spaces, walking paths, a dog park, a bocce ball court and a putting green.

Construction is expected to begin in December and run into “late 2026,” a news release for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Belmont Village has over 35 communities in its senior living portfolio.

Construction: Completed

The Springs Living opens waterfront property in the Pacific Northwest

After two years of construction, The Springs Living, along with joint venture partner PMB, recently celebrated the opening of The Springs at The Waterfront in Vancouver, Washington.

The new, 12-story, 360,000 square-foot community includes 250 units for older adults with 182 for independent living, 48 for assisted living and 20 for memory care.

“We have taken everything we’ve learned over the past 30 years and poured it into The Springs at The Waterfront,” said Fee Stubblefield, founder and CEO of The Springs Living. “The result is more than just a beautiful environment. It’s full of energy and a great place to thrive. It’s our staff that truly makes the difference.”

Moris Moreno / The Springs Living

The community, facing south along the riverfront, is part of a 32-acre master plan area along the Vancouver Waterfront that includes seven acres of parks, residential apartments, offices, hotels, retail stores and restaurants.

Designed with energy efficiency in mind, coupled with creating an environment for older adults to thrive, the community met LEED Gold certification for design, construction, operation and maintenance of green buildings.

The new community also met the FitWel certification which uses “evidence-based design and operational strategies to optimize occupant health,” the opening announcement states.

“This community will have a massive impact on so many residents and families, and we’re honored to be a small part of it,” said Managing Partner and President for PMB Jake Rohe. “We, collectively, accomplished a lot during this 5+ year process and developed some great friendships along the way. That’s what it’s all about. Doing great work with people you respect and admire.”

The Springs at The Waterfront builds off of the company’s recent development in Lake Oswego, Oregon, and offers apartments with views of the Columbia River and nearby mountains.

The community includes a spa, wellness center, indoor pool, and multiple dining venues. Fancho’s Public House offers casual dishes and a full bar overlooking the waterfront.

In total, approximately 50% of units have been reserved and lease-up continues. SHN first tracked the community’s groundbreaking ceremony in 2022.

The project was designed by GBD Architects with the general contractor on the project being Howard S. Wright, with capital partners including Harrison Street, Huntington Bank, City National Bank, Comerica Bank and First National Bank.

SRI Management hosts grand re-opening in Florida

SRI Management recently announced the grand re-opening of Pioneer Senior Living at Upland Park in Huntsville, Alabama.

The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care.

The community is owned by Nicol Investment Company, who named SRI Management the operator at the property.

SRI has a management portfolio of 50 communities.

