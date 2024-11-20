Movers and Shakers: Avenue Appoints CIO; Vium Capital Names Director

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Avenue appoints chief investment officer

Real estate development, construction and investment group Avenue has appointed Matthew Gorman as its chief investment officer.

In the newly created role, Gorman will “oversee the company’s investment strategies, capital allocations and growth across existing and forthcoming portfolios,” according to a press release.

Gorman brings more than 20 years of experience to the position. He most recently served as the managing director of BGO, and also served as chief investment officer for IREIT by BGO.

MBK announces new president

MBK Senior Living announced it has selected Kevin Bowman as its new president starting Dec. 2.

In his role, Bowman will “lead the company’s strategic operations, foster team development and leadership, and play a key role in driving MBK Senior Living’s continued growth and commitment to excellence in senior care,” according to a press release.

Bowman brings more than 30 years of experience to the position, and most recently served as the senior vice president of operations at Discovery Senior Living. He has also served as regional vice president of operations and executive vice president of community operations at Brookdale Senior Living.

Vium Capital names director

Vium Capital has named Adam Walter as its team member director.

According to a LinkedIn post, Walter “brings a wealth of knowledge and experience” to the team.

He has worked in the senior housing and healthcare commercial real estate space for a decade.

Anthem Memory Care appoints executive director

Anthem Memory Care announced it has appointed Tamela Douglas as the executive director of Pinnacle Place in Little Rock, Arkansas.

In her role, Douglas is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

According to a press release, Douglas previously served as the human resources manager for Southern Administration Services Nursing and Rehab and human resources manager for Admissions Central Arkansas Nursing Company, and she brings over 28 years of experience to the position.

Cambridge Enhanced Senior Living welcomes executive director

Cambridge Enhanced Senior Living, a Moorestown, New Jersey assisted living community, has welcomed Erika Gagliardi as its executive director.

In her role, Gagliardi is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

Gagliardi brings more than 14 years of senior living experience to the position, and has spent the previous five years as an executive director at another community. She also served as director of memory care and activities director, according to a press release.

Lumina Care names associate medical director

Skilled nursing provider Lumina Care has appointed Dr. Mary Jones as its associate medical director.

In her role, Jones will provide “medical oversight” to the company’s clinical provider team by “innovative technologies and compassionate, data-driven approaches,” according to a press release.

Prior to joining Lumina Care, Jones served as an acute care telemedicine physician for Teladoc, the release states. She has also worked for Focus MD. Jones brings over 18 years of hospital, clinic and private practice experience to the position.