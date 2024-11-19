Singaporean Firm Brings Dementia Care Village Model to China With New Project 

Singapore-based Perennial Holdings Private Limited recently announced China’s first Alzheimer’s care village, blending eastern and western medicine in the world’s second-most populous country.
The Perennial Alzheimer’s Care Village in Xi’an, Shannaxi Province, China, is planned to span 43,000 square-meters and include 700 beds for dementia care. The complex also is planned to include a nursing hospital and rehabilitation hospital, according to a news release issued earlier this week.
“The innovative model and professional care at PACV are really impressive and sets a new standard,” said Jason Foo, Chief Executive Officer of Dementia Singapore. “It is a purpose-built community environment to ensure that the residents are well cared for, have many options in terms of activities and engagement, and are able to continue living a meaningful life.”
The site will also hold an International Geriatric Health Management Research Institute, which was previously launched as the first training base for Alzheimer’s care in northwest China.
The development is also set along the Zhouzhi Louguan Ecological Cultural Tourism Resort Zone, bringing nature into the development and connecting future residents to the area’s flora and fauna. Spaces within the community are specifically designed to appeal to residents’ five senses.
Residents at the future community will be able to “live in normalcy” by walking or taking a bus to a centralized clubhouse for daily classes and activities, while also shopping at a supermarket. Other amenities include a children’s playground, outdoor exercise and gym area, plus a post office, flower shop, hair salon, book shop.
These amenities are aimed at provoking a sense of comfort and nostalgia for residents, the release states.
The future community relies on technology in-part to help keep residents safe, with those in the community able to explore the grounds without wearing tracking devices as the property is protected by a tracking and positioning system using binocular thermal imaging.
Along with offering typical dementia care through western medicinal practices, the community will put “a strong emphasis” on non-drug interventions including multi-sensory therapy, music therapy including the Swedish Bunne music method, virtual reality somatosensory training, touch therapy and haptic therapy.
Exercise therapy will also be included, along with horticulture, dance, movement and aroma therapies. Other paths of treatment include animal-assisted therapy, reminiscence therapy and cognitive therapy aimed at slowing the decline of dementia.
“Every Alzheimer resident is a unique individual who has contributed to their families, workplace and society,” said Perennial Holdings Healthcare CEO Tan Bee Lan. “We will continue to work with reputable partners, researchers and institutions globally to uphold our commitment to deliver the best care for our residents.”