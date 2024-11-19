Former Discovery, Brookdale Operations Leader Joins MBK Senior Living as President

MBK Senior Living is getting a new top leader.

The Irvine, California-based senior living operator on Tuesday announced it had chosen Kevin Bowman as its new president. Bowman is filling a permanent role previously held by Jeff Fischer, who left MBK in July to become CEO of Volante Senior Living.

In his new role, Bowman is tasked with “leading the company’s strategic operations, fostering team development and leadership and playing a key role in driving MBK Senior Living’s continued growth and commitment to excellence in senior care,” according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Bowman to the MBK Senior Living family,” Kenji Iwai, chairman and president of MBK Real Estate Companies, said in the release. “Kevin’s proven leadership and deep expertise in senior living align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional care and create vibrant communities where residents thrive.”

In taking the reins at MBK, Bowman said the company was “entering an exciting chapter.”

“I am honored to join this exceptional team and look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation of care, compassion, and innovation to enhance the lives of residents and team members alike,” Bowman said in the release.

Bowman is slated to officially begin the role Dec. 2. The senior living operator has 38 communities in the Western U.S., according to its website.

Bowman has an operational history that spans two of the nation’s largest senior living operators, Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) and Discovery Senior Living.

He joined Discovery Senior Living in April as the company’s senior vice president of operations, and helped oversee the company’s network of operational support centers.

Before that, he worked as executive vice president of operations at Brookdale. Bowman initially stepped up to fill a key operational role as Executive Vice President of Operations after another key leader, Cindy Kent, left the company in 2021. In that role, he took a “micro focus” on the company’s ground-level operations, helping lead the company’s early recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. He later left Brookdale in early 2023.”

In total, Bowman’s career spans about three decades and also includes time spent at operators including Vista Cove, Windsor Healthcare and Sunrise Senior Living.