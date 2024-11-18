Transactions and Financings: QSL Management Grows Portfolio; BILD and Co. Launches Rebrand

Transactions

QSL Management grows portfolio by seven

QSL Management announced it welcomed seven new communities to its portfolio Nov. 14.

According to a LinkedIn post, the new communities include The Barclay at Little River; The Barclay at Sarasota; The Barclay at Boynton Beach; The Barclay at Pasadena; The Barclay at Midlothian; The Barclay at Tuckahoe; and Barclay House in Tarboro.

“This milestone marks a significant step in our growth and commitment to providing exceptional service and operational excellence,” Estelle Bowers, QSL vice president of transition operations, wrote in the post.

Blueprint sells Ohio community

Blueprint was tapped by a joint venture between two national investors to sell an assisted living and memory care community in Pickerington, Ohio.

According to a press release, the community was a “non-core component” of a previous transaction and saw occupancy challenges post-Covid.

The release states the selected buyer plans to “reposition the asset as the premier affordable option in the submarket.”

Blueprint organizes sale of Indiana SNF

Blueprint announced its involvement in the sale of a skilled nursing facility in Goshen, Indiana.

According to a press release, the facility was built in 2018 as part of the Green House Project. The community has four homes with 12 residents per home.

Euson Lindsay Health was the selected buyer. The community has since been rebranded to The Restoracy Goshen.

Rebrand

Bild and Co. announces rebrand following 25 years

Senior housing consultancy Bild and Co. announced a comprehensive rebrand following its 25th anniversary.

According to a press release, the rebrand includes a refreshed visual identity and a new website “to reflect its continued evolution and commitment to innovation.”

“Our clients return year after year because we never stop innovating,” Founder Traci Bild said in the release. “As we celebrate 25 years, our new brand and website symbolize our dedication to staying ahead of industry trends, helping our clients evolve and grow, no matter the economic landscape.”

The company has also expanded its services with its sales technology BILDX that launched in 2023.