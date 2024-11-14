In the Pipeline: Presbyterian Homes and Services Expands in Wisconsin; Sage Development Grows in Virginia

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: In Progress

FK Architecture designs affordable community in Florida

FK Architecture recently announced the start of construction at Grand East Village in Orlando, Florida, a new affordable senior housing community.

Advertisement

The community includes 92-units of affordable living units for older adults in the three-story, garden-style community with 69 one-bedroom units and 23 two-bedroom units once built.

“Relaxed, welcoming, and affordable senior living is needed in our area more than ever before,” said Ted Hunton, Managing Principal and Owner at FK Architecture. “Grand East Village will be a pioneering development that will change how people enjoy their retirement years. FK is proud to be a part of providing innovative and creative solutions to the housing issues facing Florida’s seniors.”

Shared amenities include pickleball courts, fitness center, barbecue grilling area, dog park, theater, Amazon package lockers, community room and a resort-style swimming pool.

Advertisement

Grand East Village is Housing Trust Group’s (HTG) first project in Orange County, with a team that includes BDI Construction as the general contractor, JLC Engineering for MEP and structural consulting, V Starr for interior design, Foster Conant & Associates for landscape architecture, EXO Limited for civil engineering, and MMR Consulting Services.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in late 2025.

Wisconsin community expansion now under construction

Kirkland Crossing, a senior living community in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, recently started construction on a renovation project.

The Presbyterian Homes and Services (PHS) expansion is expected to be completed in December 2025 and include a four-story design with 77 units of an independent living expansion.

“This expansion opens new opportunities for seniors to enjoy an active lifestyle set in the beauty of lake country,” says La Kelvin Hill, Kirkland Crossings campus administrator. “Just minutes from Pewaukee Lake, our community offers residents the freedom to pursue their passions while giving them the peace of mind that additional care and services are available, should they experience health changes.”

The expansion project includes various shared amenities, including a club lounge, fitness center and outdoor amenities for residents to socialize. New units will offer balconies and patios along with fireplaces and wine refrigerators in select units.

The community sits on a 12-acre site and includes 60 existing IL units, 22 townhomes, 40 assisted living apartments and 20 memory care apartments.

New care home under construction in Canada

Bethany Care Society is set to start construction in a new care home in the Hounsfield Heights-Briar Hill neighborhood in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The project is part of an ongoing redevelopment project that will bring 420 private continuing care rooms for older adults in private bedroom and suite layouts.

The community is designed by Zeidler Architecture, includes amenities of a bistro, outdoor courtyards, enrichment activity areas and gathering spaces.

Care will be delivered in a new way with small “homes” that have 14 rooms with shared dining and living spaces, along with a unique design. The interconnected areas will form a neighborhood.

The new care home offers a modernized, home-like environment for older adults and adults with disabilities.

Along with the funding for the latest community, the Bethany Care Foundation will be launching a capital campaign to raise $20 million.

Construction: Completed

Sage Development, Bourne Financial Group open Virginia community

Harper’s Station Yorktown, an upscale senior living community in Yorktown, Virginia, is now open.

“We’re proud to bring Harper’s Station Yorktown to Virginia, marking an exciting new chapter for SRI Management and the Yorktown area,” said Don Bishop, CEO of SRI Management. “Harper’s Station Yorktown is thoughtfully designed to offer more than just a residence; it’s a vibrant community focused on comfort, convenience, and quality of life. Every feature, from the welcoming spaces to the diverse amenities and tailored services, reflects our commitment to providing a fulfilling experience for each resident.”

The community is in conjunction with Sage Development and Bourne Financial Group and offers independent living, assisted living and memory care across 161,000 square-feet with 158 units.

The community will be managed by SRI Management.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress

Construction: Completed