LCS, Five Star Senior Living Take Top Spots in 2024 J.D. Power Satisfaction Study

Five Star Senior Living and Life Care Services took the top spots in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study.

Five Star Senior Living took the top spot among assisted living and memory care family members and decision-makers with an overall satisfaction score of 877. Senior Lifestyle came in second, with a score of 874; and LCS came in third with a score of 865.

LCS continued holding its top spot for independent living for the sixth consecutive year with a satisfaction score of 822. Five Star Senior Living came in second, with a score of 755; and Discovery Senior Living came in third with a score of 741.

“Earning a J.D. Power award for six consecutive years is a powerful declaration from our residents and their families and a tribute to our dedicated employees,” Joel Nelson, LCS’ CEO, the parent company of Life Care Services, said in a press release. “We are thankful our residents recognize and value our commitment to serving them first and foremost.”

J.D. Power measures resident satisfaction across six factors: community buildings and grounds; community staff; dining; price paid for services received; resident activities; and resident apartment/living unit.

Satisfaction ratings in assisted living are up this year in a “significant” way, according to J.D. Power. The average satisfaction score in assisted living was 855, up 18 points from last year. That was largely driven by improvements in satisfaction with price paid for services received, community staff and community buildings and grounds, according to J.D. Power

Assisted living communities also have effective problem resolution, according to J.D. Power. Of the 16% of those who reported problems with their communities in the last three months, 89% said the problem was completely resolved.

Resident satisfaction with independent living remained “essentially flat” with a 3 point decline to 728, according to J.D. Power. Declines were noted to focus on dining, resident activities and community buildings and grounds.

But independent living satisfaction increased the longer a resident lived in their community, J.D. Power noted. Residents who had been in a community for more than four years scored the highest in satisfaction at 746, with the lowest coming from those in a community for one year or less at 718.

“Senior living communities have moved beyond the pandemic-related effects that saw widespread restrictions and staffing shortages, resulting in a major strain on resident and family member satisfaction,” Andrea Stokes, hospitality and senior living practice lead at J.D. Power, said in a press release.