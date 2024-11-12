Movers and Shakers: Jaybird Promotes President; Lenbrook Bolsters Board of Directors

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Jaybird Senior Living promotes president

Jaybird Senior Living announced it has promoted Justin Wray to president of the organization.

In his new role, Wray will oversee the continued growth and strategic direction of the company, according to a press release.

The release states Wray has played a “pivotal role” since joining Jaybird, allowing the company to experience “significant growth and transformation.”

“Justin’s dedication and vision have been instrumental in driving Jaybird forward. His commitment to our core values and his ability to lead with both strategic insight and passion make him the ideal person to guide Jaybird into the future,” Kevin Russell, chairman of Jaybird Senior Living, said in the release.

Additionally, the release notes Rachel Ricke has been promoted to accounting manager and Debra Osborn has been promoted to senior accountant.

Lenbrook names board of director member

Life plan community Lenbrook has named David Williams Jr. to its board of directors.

According to a press release, Williams, Jr. is an attorney in the public finance, tax incentives and credit markets Group at the Atlanta, Georgia, office of law firm Butler Snow LLP. On the board, he will serve on the finance committee and governance committee.

Williams previously served on the Board from 2013 to 2022, the release states.

Senior advisor joins Bridges by Epoch

Epoch Senior Living announced Stephanie Lantz Riggio has joined its Bridges by Epoch team as a senior advisor.

In her role, Riggio will support individuals and families as they navigate aging and memory impairment along with developing and nurturing important relationships with residents and families, according to a press release.

Riggio brings “many years” of experience to the position and has previously held titles including social worker, physician assistant and home care liaison.

Emerald Heights names sales and marketing director

Emerald Heights has named Cindy Leung as its marketing and sales director.

In her role, Leung will be responsible for the day-to-day marketing, public relations and sales programming, according to a press release.

Prior to joining Emerald Heights, Leung served as the marketing director for Aegis Living for six years.