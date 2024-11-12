Future Leader: Rebecca Leone, Regional Director of Administrative Services, The Bristal Assisted Living

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of senior housing, skilled nursing, home health and hospice care. To see this year’s future leaders, visit Future Leaders online.
Rebecca Leone, Regional Director of Administrative Services at The Bristal Assisted Living has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Senior Housing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Leone spoke with Senior Housing News to talk about how volunteering was her first foray in senior living, why teamwork is vital and how new technology could aid operations.
What drew you to this industry?
I have been interested in working with the older population since I was young. When I was in middle school, I began volunteering at my local nursing home in my free time. I recall helping those that couldn’t see or hear well enough play bingo. Once I got to college, I spent my breaks serving as a waitstaff at an assisted living community. I have always been eager to listen to and learn from their life experiences while making a direct positive impact on their lives.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
Since starting in this industry, I have learned that working as a team is key. The combination of everyone’s strengths will lead to success. Open communication and collaboration will improve productivity. Fostering relationships in the workplace will be helpful as you and your coworkers will have each other to rely on when you have questions or need assistance.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of senior living, what would it be?
I would be hopeful to make senior living more attainable. With a rapidly growing aging population, there is a crucial need for quality, affordable options. However, with most being private pay, individuals feel limited. I would be optimistic about allowing seniors to live with dignity and comfort without financial strain. That way they can choose the solution that best fits their personal wants and needs.
What do you foresee as being different about the senior living industry looking ahead to 2025?
When looking ahead to 2025, I foresee a wider integration of technology in the senior living industry. This could make care more effective, efficient, and personalized. It could also give seniors greater independence, safety, and access to engaging, life-enhancing activities. It would promote a more proactive approach. It would also provide peace of mind to their loved ones.
In a word, how would you describe the future of senior living?
Growth.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
If I could give advice to myself looking back to my first day in the industry, I would tell myself that every role that you get the opportunity to learn will be an important step in your career path. Don’t be hard on yourself if a certain department turns out to not be the best fit for you.
You will gain knowledge along the way that you will carry with you and continue to find useful down the line. Challenging yourself to try new things will ultimately lead you to your dream position. Be patient and soak it all in.