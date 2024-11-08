3 Years After Launch, 1019 Senior Living Expands Portfolio

1019 Senior Living, a relatively new player in the assisted living and memory care industry, is expanding its portfolio.

The Fortville, Indiana-based operator recently acquired two communities in the Hoosier State – in Wabash and Crawfordsville – and founders and owners James and Heather Kesler intend to keep growing around the state in smaller, rural markets. The company’s portfolio now encompasses four communities.

Prior to starting the company in October 2021, Heather was involved in the senior living industry through a consultancy business that focused on building resets and cultural turnarounds. Now, she is applying those experiences in the 1019 communities.

Advertisement

“When the opportunity came for us to purchase a building, the building was distressed. It was at 42% occupancy,” she said, describing 1019’s first acquisition. “The first time that I walked into the building, I could feel the warmth, but I could also feel the dysfunction. We made promises with the residents, and we were able to complete those promises.”

In 11 months, this community was back up to 100% occupancy, according to the Keslers. In order to accomplish this, the top priorities were putting in place activity programming, acquiring a bus and truly focusing on resident needs, Heather noted. In some instances, one-on-one conversations were held with residents to help with budgeting, in some cases lowering rates so they could afford to stay.

“That discount for us isn’t going to create financial hardship on our part, but it’s the right thing to do,” Heather said. “We work with people who deserve to be worked with.”

Advertisement

According to James, the communities 1019 Senior Living has acquired range from 28 to 36 apartments. The reason the two focus on memory care comes from Heather’s grandmother being diagnosed with dementia shortly after the husband and wife duo started dating in 1993. Heather’s grandmother’s philosophy was to “live every day to the best of her ability,” which led to one of the company’s founding philosophies of making moments matter.

“When we interact with people, we 100% interact with them,” Heather said. “When we’re in our buildings and when we’re training the staff, that’s the expectation. It’s always resident first.”

With the heavy focus on memory care, all staff go through a certified dementia practitioner training program, the Keslers said. This training applies even to brand new hires who won’t be able to immediately become a certified practitioner due to a one year requirement of working in the industry. The training is meant to equip them to immediately provide better care for residents.

Looking ahead, 1019 Senior Living will likely focus its growth in other midsize or small, rural communities in the Midwest, where the Keslers see the need and demand for high level services.

“1019 Senior Living is … a direct reflection of Heather and I. That’s where it’s more unique,” James said. “We’re loyal to our residents. We’ll do whatever it takes to make sure that they’re the focus of the community.”