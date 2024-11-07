In the Pipeline: Acanthus Development Plans Five New Communities; Arrow Expands in Kansas

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: Planned

Acanthus to build and manage communities

Acanthus Development announced an agreement on five ground leases to build and manage senior living communities on parish campuses throughout the greater Phoenix, Arizona metro area.

Advertisement

The St. Benedict Catholic Church in Ahwatukee will be the first of five planned developments in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix. Construction is expected to start in April 2025.

The communities will incorporate independent, assisted living and memory care on parish grounds. Acanthus Senior Living will manage the communities.

“While the senior housing faciliƟes will funcƟon independently of the parishes, they will benefit the churches. By offering housing and associated medical care for older members, the facilities enable residents to live next door to their parish,” said Bart Shea, CEO of Acanthus Development.

Advertisement

The average size of each community is expected to be around 150 units. Plans are also in progress for senior living at the campuses of St. Clare of Assisi in Surprise, St. Raphael Catholic Church in Glendale and St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Cave Creek.

Each community will be available and open to all older adults of any faith.

Construction: In Progress

Morning Pointe Senior Living renovates recently added community

Morning Pointe Senior Living is making progress on a $2.5 million renovation project at Heritage Place in Owensboro, Kentucky after the property was recently acquired.

The renovation at the community is expected to be completed by the end of this year, enhancing the community’s physical plan and deepening assisted living and clinical care services as part of the redevelopment.

Construction: Completed

Arrow Senior Living Management opens Kansas community

Arrow Senior Living Management, in partnership with O’Reilly Development, recently marked the opening of The Crestone Senior Living in Olathe, Kansas.

The community includes 93 independent living units, 45 assisted living apartments and 18 memory care apartments, and the community sits near the Olathe Medical Center.

“Our entire team is incredibly excited to celebrate the opening of The Crestone Senior Living”, said Arrow Senior Living CEO Stephanie Harris. “We’re proud that we can now offer even more options for quality care and exceptional services to older adults across the Kansas City metropolitan area.”

The community is now Arrow’s second property in Kansas, following the Rushwood Senior Living in Wichita, Kansas that opened in November 2023.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress

Construction: Completed