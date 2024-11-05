Movers and Shakers: AgeWell Solvere’s Leadership Change; Morning Pointe Appoints Leadership Team for Acquired Community

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

AgeWell Solvere announces leadership change

AgeWell Solvere Living announced Co-CEO and Solvere Living Co-Founder Kristin Kutac Ward is departing the company.

According to a press release, Ward will be launching a new consultancy called Austera Group. With her new consultancy, Ward will “focus on community repositioning and performance improvement for underperforming properties,” the release states.

Ward will remain in her current position as co-CEO through the remainder of 2024.

“We are deeply grateful for Kristin’s vision and leadership, which have been pivotal to our success over the past two years,” Larry Landry, chairman of AgeWell Solvere Living, said in the release. “As Kristin embarks on this exciting new chapter with Austera Group, we are thrilled to continue benefiting from her expertise and insights through our strategic alliance.”

Morning Pointe announces leadership team for acquired community

Morning Pointe of Owensboro has announced its leadership team following the community’s acquisition by Morning Pointe.

Karleigh Roby has been named as the community’s executive director. Roby has been an associate of the community since February and served in a variety of roles, including admissions and marketing director, activities director and business office manager, under the previous owners, a press release states.

Other appointees include Director of Nursing Jamie Barbour; Community Relations Director Dayna Cox; Business Office Manager Jennifer Bosley; Life Enrichment Director Ciera Taylor; Food Service Director Valerie Miller; and Maintenance Director Josh Opperman

Anthem Memory Care announces executive director

Anthem Memory Care announced it has named Christina Meo as the executive director of Emerald Place in Glenview, Illinois.

In her new role, Meo will oversee all care, operations and programming, according to a press release.

The release states Meo brings over 12 years of experience to the position.

Juniper Village names executive director

Juniper Communities has appointed Emily Whitson as the executive director of Juniper Village at Preston Hollow.

In her role, Whitson is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

Whitson brings over 18 years of assisted living and memory care experience to the position, according to a press release.