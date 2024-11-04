SHN Future Leader: Lacy Roberts, Vice President of Operations at Intrex

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of behavioral health, senior housing, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice care. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Lacy Roberts, Vice President of Operations at Intrex, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Senior Housing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Roberts caught up with Senior Housing News to discuss how the industry must change in the years ahead, including improving the pace of technology adoption and caregiver training to empower seniors to have greater independence and safety.
What drew you to the senior living industry?
My journey into senior living began early in my career as a CNA with plans to become a nurse. I was drawn to the field by the want to be on the front lines, helping people directly. Those early days were eye-opening; I witnessed the emotional demands and the profound impact caregiving has on both caregivers and residents. It taught me the value of high-quality, compassionate care and solidified my commitment to serving seniors, while also inspiring me to explore a career path that focuses on innovative technology and its ability to enhance the quality of life for seniors beyond direct care, as well as improve the workflow and daily tasks of the care team.
Joining The Medical Team, a woman-owned business focused on compassionate, comprehensive healthcare, gave me the opportunity to do just that. It’s incredible to see how senior care unites residents, families, friends, and team members, creating a strong community and shared experiences that leave a lasting impact.
Today, with Intrex, I combine my passion for senior care with technology. Through solutions like Rythmos, I’m able to support both resident independence and caregiver effectiveness, making a meaningful difference in daily life for everyone involved. This work has shown me how essential it is to provide not just care, but an environment where seniors feel empowered and connected.
What’s been your biggest lesson learned since joining this industry?
The most significant lesson I’ve learned since starting in the senior care industry is the importance of adaptability and empathy. Senior care is a dynamic field where each day presents new challenges and opportunities. Understanding each individual’s story and needs is crucial, as it fosters a more compassionate approach to care.
This mindset has guided me throughout my career, especially now at Intrex, where we focus on developing technology that aligns with the genuine needs of seniors and their families. Our products, like Rythmos, are designed not only for fall detection and wander management but also to support the dedicated care staff who assist residents daily. By implementing solutions that streamline their workflows, we help alleviate caregiver burnout, allowing them to concentrate on providing exceptional care. This focus empowers staff to address real situations that require attention rather than responding to false alarms, ultimately enhancing the quality of care for residents.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of senior living, what would it be?
I envision a future where technologies like Rythmos not only enhance safety but also empower residents to enjoy the independence they crave. By tailoring services to each individual’s unique preferences and needs, we can create safer environments that genuinely enrich their daily lives.
When caregivers take the time to understand what makes each resident unique, it fosters deeper connections and more meaningful interactions. This personalized approach not only strengthens relationships but also cultivates a community where every person feels seen, heard, and valued. Ultimately, it’s about creating an environment where seniors can thrive, supported by resources that respect their individuality and enhance their overall quality of life.
What do you foresee as being different about the senior living industry looking ahead to 2025?
Looking ahead to 2025, I anticipate a transformation in senior living through advanced technology integration and a renewed focus on holistic wellness. With innovations like AI-driven health monitoring and predictive analytics, operators will have unprecedented insight into residents’ health patterns, enabling more proactive and personalized care. This shift will go beyond traditional care models, emphasizing early intervention and resident well-being as core metrics.
At the same time, we’ll see a greater emphasis on enhancing community engagement through digital platforms and tools that connect residents to each other and to family members in new ways. These platforms will foster inclusivity, creating a dynamic, connected environment where residents not only receive the care they need but also enjoy meaningful social interactions and vibrant lifestyles. This tech-enabled, resident-centered approach will redefine senior living, making it more supportive, individualized, and engaging than ever before.
In a word, how would you describe the future of the senior living industry?
Transformative.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
I’d remind myself to stay people-focused and to embrace flexibility. The senior care field changes quickly, and each day brings unique challenges. Learning from those early experiences, I’ve come to appreciate how vital it is to adapt while keeping the focus on the residents and their families. Every decision and innovation should ultimately serve them, which is a philosophy that guides me to this day.