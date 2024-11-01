Transactions and Financings: CFG Closes on $76M in Deals; Legend Assumes Operations of Former Atria Community

Financings

CFG closes on four deals, totals $76M

Capital Funding Group announced it closed on four transactions totaling $76 million throughout September.

According to a press release, the financing supported 16 skilled nursing communities.

The financing was executed on behalf of nationally recognized borrowers, the release states.

BWE secures refinance for Gentry Park Orlando

BWE announced on Oct. 23 it secured a refinancing for Gentry Park Orlando, an independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Orlando, Florida.

According to a press release, the community is composed of 176 units.

Gentry Park Orlando is owned by a partnership between Meridian Senior Living and Buvermo Investments Inc. and managed by Meridian Senior Living.

Management

Legend Senior Living assumes operations of Atria community

Legend Senior Living announced it has assumed the operations of Atria at Cranberry Woods.

According to a press release, since assuming operations, the community has been renamed to Ridgecrest at Cranberry Woods. The community offers luxury apartments and a variety of amenities, including full-service dining, an indoor heated pool, a game room and a theater.

Following the transition, Legend now operates 63 properties in six states.

Transactions

Presbyterian Senior Living makes sale to Continuum Healthcare

Nonprofit Presbyterian Senior Living announced it sold its Windy Hill Village community to Continuum Healthcare on Oct. 31.

According to a press release, the sale includes Windy Hill Village Health Center, Personal Care and Cottages.

Both companies are working together to ensure a smooth transition, the release states.

JLL Capital Markets closes on $30M sale

JLL Capital Markets announced it closed on the sale of The Lodge at Greeley and The Lodge at Grand Junction in Colorado.

A press release states both communities total 140 units, and the transaction totaled $30 million.

The communities were sold by Bow River Capital.

Harrison Street sells three-community portfolio

Harrison Street announced it sold a three-community portfolio to Inland Real Estate Group.

A press release states the communities include Clarendale of St. Peters, Clarendale of Chandler and Clarendale at Indian Lake, totaling 635 units.

The release states Harrison Street’s exit will allow it to “drive liquidity on behalf of the firm’s investors.”

JLL Capital Markets sells Florida community

JLL Capital Markets announced it completed the sale of HarborChase Wellington on Oct. 24.

According to a press release, the 134-unit community was completed in 2018.

The community was sold to a partnership between Scarp Ridge Capital Partners and Walton Street Capital. AgeWell Solvere is being brought on to manage the community.

Blueprint engaged in Portland community sale

Blueprint was involved in selling Cedar Sinai Park, a Jewish community in Portland, Oregon.

The community was originally built in 1954 and was the first Jewish organization to expand into the area, according to a press release.

The community was ultimately sold to an Illinois-based private investor along with its Oregon-based operating partner as the buyer, the release states.

SLIB closes on two North Carolina transactions

Senior Living Investment Brokerage was responsible for facilitating the sale of two communities in North Carolina.

According to a press release, the transactions were pertaining to a certificate of need for 100 adult care beds in Wake County and 120 adult care beds in Mecklenburg County.

The release states the seller is an international holding company that was looking to sell in order to deploy capital into other businesses. The buyer was a national developer and operator looking to expand its footprint in the state.

Blueprint sells two North Carolina communities

Blueprint was engaged to sell two senior housing communities in North Carolina on Oct. 28.

According to a press release, the communities were sold by a joint venture between Foundry Commercial and an institutional investor.

Spring Arbor Living was able to retain operations under a 15-year master lease with National Health Investors.