In the Pipeline: Watercrest Senior Living Grows in Virginia; Morning Pointe Marks Opening in Tennessee

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: Planned

Watercrest Senior Living Group plans Virginia development

Watercrest Senior Living Group recently announced its latest project, the Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Advertisement

The 142-unit luxury senior living community is financed by Carter Bank and Trust and is under construction by Centric Development with a planned completion for late spring 2025.

The community offers 106 assisted living and 36 memory care apartments with resort-style service and care. The architecture includes a promenade, fireplace lounge, multiple dining options, theater, library, billiards, spacious courtyards with fountains and a spa.

“We are thrilled to announce our further Southeastern expansion with a second Watercrest community in the state of Virginia,” says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. “This partnership provides an opportunity to honor a greater number of seniors by establishing an exceptional Watercrest product in the esteemed community of Fredericksburg.”

Advertisement

Modular project announced in California

Architecture firm AO recently announced The Courtyards on International, the second phase of AO’s first modular construction development at the Oakland Station Senior Apartments.

The podium design features contemporary architecture, and offers 140 one and two-bedroom apartments.

Wesley Housing receives $3.75M for affordable community development pipeline

Wesley Housing was recently awarded $3.75 million for early stage financing of at least 365 units of affordable housing, including housing for older adults.

“The CMF fund will provide readily available, flexible, low-cost financing for development projects that would otherwise not be accessible to us as quickly, helping to expedite positive impact and equity across the greater DC metro area,” said Kamilah McAfee, President and CEO of Wesley Housing. “These federal funds will be a catalyst for expanding economic opportunities for historically under-resourced individuals and communities and enhance our capacity to address the housing crisis in our region.”

The funds will be used toward a range of developments, including multifamily housing, permanent supportive housing and housing for older adults.

Construction: Completed

Multiple groups partner on affordable senior community in Colorado

The All Saints senior affordable housing development, funded by Catholic Charities Housing and in partnership with Cushing Terrell, Palace Construction, Terracon COnsultants and the IMEG Group, recently held a ribbon cutting for the community in Denver, Colorado.

The All Saints community will serve residents earning below 60% of the area median income to address housing affordability needs for Denver residents.

“This is important work we’re all doing for the people of the city of Denver, and Cushing Terrell is honored to be part of the team making it possible,” said Laura Dougherty, Cushing Terrell Denver Office Director. “It’s exciting to see the ribbon cut on the finished All Saints project, which has been a rewarding five-year partnership, helping to realize Monsignor Peter Quang Nguyen’s vision and meet a big community need.”

The project met the bronze level of the National Green Building Standard to address energy, water and resource efficiency.

In total, the community spans 63 studio and one-bedroom units.

Morning Pointe Senior living celebrates grand opening in Tennessee

Morning Pointe Senior Living recently completed the second phase of construction at the Morning Pointe of Danville campus.

A grand opening ceremony was recently held for the one-level assisted living community that boasts 72 apartment units, including 58 units for assisted living.

The Danville project is the first Morning Pointe community to add a new type of apartment, suites with kitchenettes and stackable washer and dryer laundry amenities.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress

Construction: Completed