Movers and Shakers: Vium Capital Leader Named to Indiana Hospital Association; HDG Promotes Senior Director

Vium Capital leader named to Indiana Hospital Association

The Indiana Hospital Association has named Scott Tittle as its next president.

According to a press release, Tittle will take over in his new role on Nov. 25. In his role, Tittle will advocate for 170 hospitals across the state.

Tittle has worked for Vium Capital for the past three years as managing director and head of government relations and external affairs.

“We are thankful for Scott’s role in elevating our advocacy to the seniors housing and healthcare market,” Steven Kennedy, executive managing director of Vium Capital, told Senior Housing News. “We are excited for this wonderful opportunity for him, and that he is remaining in the healthcare sector. Indiana’s hospitals are closely tied to skilled nursing reimbursement, and an important piece of the Indiana healthcare infrastructure.”

HDG promotes senior director

Health Dimensions Group announced the promotion of Stephanie Schmidt to senior director of finance on Oct. 29.

In her new role, Schmidt will oversee financial analysis, forecast and budget preparation and reimbursement expertise for HDG’s portfolio of managed communities, according to a press release.

The release states Schmidt has been with HDG for over 16 years, previously serving as the director of financial planning and analysis.

Watercrest Senior Living Group announces associate executive director

Watercrest Senior Living Group has promoted Declan Williams to associate executive director of its Watercrest Winters Park Community.

Williams has been with the community since he joined it in June 2021.

“On a daily basis, Declan exemplifies excellence both in his accelerated career achievements and in his unwavering commitment to provide exceptional care and service to his residents,” Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group, said in a press release.