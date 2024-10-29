Future Leader: Tara Wietor, National Director of Facilities Management and Operations, Integral Senior Living

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of behavioral health, senior housing, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice care. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Tara Wietor, National Director of Facilities Management and Operations at Integral Senior Living, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Senior Housing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Senior Housing News spoke with Wietor to talk about how her grandmother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis inspired Wietor’s later career in senior living, how she wishes to change the industry’s stigma and why she advises newcomers to “use your voice and your passion early and often.”
What drew you to this industry?
At a young age, my grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and had to live her final years in a memory care community. In high school, I witnessed the love and compassion the associates had caring for her and ensuring she was safe and happy. I’ve always had strong bonds with both sets of my grandparents and understood the importance of ensuring our elderly are cared for with the utmost dignity and respect. I’ve always found it fulfilling to be involved in mission driven work.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
This is an extremely rewarding industry to be a part of. It will give back to you what you put into it and more.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of senior living, what would it be?
Unfortunately, there can be a stigma around senior housing, and I’d love to reverse it.
The associates who work in senior living have the purest hearts and dedicate their lives to making seniors lives meaningful. I have met some of the most selfless leaders working in this industry who have a true passion for changing lives. There is also incredible opportunity for growth and development in this industry, which has helped my confidence as a professional.
What do you foresee as being different about the senior living industry looking ahead to 2025?
I’m hopeful more young professionals will flock to this growing industry bringing new perspectives and ideas. I also believe there will be more of a focus on capital investment to bring new technologies and updates to our communities.
In a word, how would you describe the future of senior living?
Impactful
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
Use your voice and your passion early and often. The industry is full of leaders who want to hear from their teams and are open to growth and change. It is important to take initiative to drive innovative ideas forward for the betterment of our seniors.