Movers and Shakers: Covenant Living Names New COO; Amba Announces Senior Vice President

Covenant Living names new COO

Faith-based nonprofit Covenant Living Communities and Services announced it has named Darrell Baltimore as the new chief operating officer.

In his role, Baltimore will work with executive leadership to guide operations including dining services, facilities management, resident life, skilled nursing, assisted living and memory support, according to a press release.

Baltimore brings more than 25 years of experience to the position, and most recently served as a senior leader with Vi Living.

Amba announces senior vice president

Amba Health and Care has announced Mike Webster as its senior vice president of corporate development and partnerships.

According to a press release, Webster brings “a wealth of expertise” to the position. He previously managed senior living solutions and marketing for Stanley Healthcare for nearly a decade, the release states.

“Webster is a recognized expert in technology and solutions for the senior living market and has a proven track record in driving growth and market leadership in this sector,” the release states.

Heron’s Key hires sales, marketing advisor

Heron’s Key announced it appointed Laura Hammond as its new sales and marketing advisor.

In her role, Hammond is responsible for ensuring residents have a smooth transition into the community, manage inquiries and conduct community tours, according to a press release.

She brings more than 40 years of sales and marketing experience to the position and throughout her career has “spearheaded new business developments and crafted effective strategies to increase sales,” the release states.

Anthem Memory Care names community relations director

Anthem Memory Care has named Kaia Lore as the community relations director of its Clear Creek community.

In her role, Lore is responsible for community outreach and marketing.

Prior to becoming the community relations director, Lore served as a retail sales associate for Tommy Bahamas in Plano, Texas and an admission assistant with Stonegate Senior Living in Mckinney, Texas, according to a press release.

Enso Village selects executive director

Enso Village, a Zen-inspired Kendal Life Care Community in California, has appointed David Smart as the community’s executive director.

In his role, Smart will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community when he starts in January 2025.

Prior to this position, Smart served as vice president of operations at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community and president and CEO of Eaton Senior Communities.