In the Pipeline: Oakmont Announces Active Adult Project; Cogri Expanding in California

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: Planned

FK Architecture designs new affordable independent living community

FK Architecture recently announced the grand opening of Ekos at Allegro, an independent affordable senior living community.

Advertisement

The community is aimed for those between 30% and 60% of the local median household income offering 160 apartments in one-and-two-bedroom layouts, and catering to those 62 and older.

“Our firm is dedicated to providing seniors with safe and modern housing where they can both thrive and receive the care they deserve,” said Ted Hunton, Managing Principal and Owner at FK Architecture. “Our design for Ekos at Allegro ensures that residents will be able to enjoy a space that is as much about building a new sense of community as it is about having a great place to live.”

The five-story community includes a communal garden, swimming pool, fitness center, grilling stations and a computer lab.

Advertisement

The project’s developer is McDowell Housing Partners with overall construction costing $45 million.

Construction: In Progress

Oakmont announces active adult community in California

Oakmont Management Group recently announced a new active adult development in Folsom, California.

The Anindell Active Adult Residences will include various floor plans across the 154 apartment units.

Residents of the community will have access to LiveWell at Anindell, a lifestyle program with a holistic approach to health and well-being. Units will include 9 to 11 foot ceilings, quartz countertops, washers and dryers with individual heating and air conditioning, private balconies and patios with private carports with EV chargers.

Shared amenities include a sky lounger, club lounge, library, salon, movie theater with reclining chairs, outdoor pool with barbecue grills, pet park, resident gardens, yoga studio, fitness center and wellness courtyard, pickleball court, billiards and game tables and an art studio.

Transforming Age starts on Washington project

Nonprofit senior care network Transforming Age recently announced the groundbreaking of a new senior living community in Kirkland, Washington.

Parkshore Juanita Bay is the first LEED Platinum-certified retirement community in the Pacific Northwest. THe community includes 50 independent living units.

Transforming Age

“We are incredibly proud to launch this pioneering community, the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest to achieve LEED Platinum certification,” said Torsten Hirche, President and CEO of Transforming Age. “This milestone underscores our unwavering dedication to serve the triple bottom line: mission-impact, sustainability, and efficiency – and providing our residents the highest quality of life.”

The community will advance its net zero carbon emission initiatives and promote sustainable well-being for residents. Residents living in the independent units will have continuing care access of Transforming Age. The community was designed by Via, a Perkins Eastman studio.

The community’s design emphasizes sustainability and bringing nature indoors with lots of natural light. The community includes eco-friendly amenities, including energy-efficient building materials along with state of the art conservation systems and with expansive green space to showcase the beauty of Juanita Bay.

Amenities that add to the LEED certification include solar panels on the roof, ev charging stations at every parking spot, sustainable finishes and building materials, preservation wetlands, selected fauna to attract wild animals and rainwater collection.

The community is scheduled to open in early 2026, according to the news release.

Construction: Completed

Cogir of South Bay opens in California

Cogir Senior Living and developer and real estate provider Ryan Companies US recently announced the grand opening of Cogir of South Bay in Torrance, California.

The resort-style senior living community includes 158-units for independent and assisted living in a four-story construction with various amenities. Amenities include multiple dining venues, bistro, fitness center, theater, salon, art room, outdoor pool and outdoor amenity deck.

David Schacher Photography, LLC

“The opening of our South Bay community showcases Cogir’s continued commitment to creating a welcoming and supportive environment for seniors,” Cogir Senior Living CEO David Eskenazy said in a news release announcing the new community. “This expansion highlights our growth as a company and our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for our residents, ensuring they feel right at home. With more than 80 communities across the United States, we are able to provide our seniors with many exceptional lifestyle options.”

Close to the community is the Del Amo Fashion Center offering over 250 retailers and restaurants.

Ryan Companies US has built more than 60 senior living communities, along with developing 35 communities within its portfolio.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Toll Brothers recently bought an 86-acre site for a senior living community.

Construction: Completed

The Phoebe Berks senior living community recently renovated its dining space.

Senior living joint venture opens first Missouri community.