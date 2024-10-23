New Benchmark Culinary Leader: Senior Living Dining is ‘Rapidly Evolving’ Ahead of 2025

Senior living operators in recent years have spent time revamping culinary and dining programs to improve the overall resident experience, while using dining to inform programming and engagement.

Senior Housing News caught up with Benchmark Senior Living Vice President of Culinary Dawn Bradley, who joined the company earlier this month. From more personal customization to plant-based dining, here is what she sees as future trends in senior living dining rooms in 2025 and beyond.

SHN: Where do you see the biggest opportunities in senior living dining, looking ahead to 2025?

Bradley: I believe the biggest opportunities for 2025 will be to enhance and elevate the dining experience for residents. Great strides have been made in recent years with the focus being on the overall dining experience. Three key areas are:

Enhancing personalized and health-focused dining: Less one-size-fits-all. Residents want dining programs that are more personalized, with healthy options that go beyond dietary needs and take into consideration lifestyle choices like plant-based diets and the growing trend of using “food as medicine.”

Elevated culinary experiences: Expect to see more integration of global cuisines, comfort foods, and fresh, local ingredients. Offering a variety of dining experiences throughout the week that can resemble anything from high-end restaurants, offering gourmet, chef-driven menus to casual restaurant experiences that offer timeless classics of comfort food. There will be a stronger emphasis on visually appealing, flavorful meals that reflect residents’ tastes and preferences.

More social and interactive dining experiences: Dining will continue to be a major social activity in senior living. The future will bring more interactive and engaging dining experiences, such as cooking classes, food tastings, action stations, themed pop-up restaurant events featuring global cuisines and community-based meal events that foster social interaction and community building among residents.

What is the number-one challenge in senior living dining right now?

Post-Covid, it continues to be staffing as the hospitality industry was significantly impacted. We are seeing steady improvement, as we continue to close the gaps.

What new trends in senior living food service are on the horizon for 2025?

The future of food service in senior living is rapidly evolving, largely driven by emerging wellness trends. Holistic wellness integration is expected to gain significant momentum in 2025. As part of a broader wellness approach, dining programs will increasingly focus on offering nutrient-dense, functional foods designed to support overall well-being. Meals will be carefully crafted to align with holistic health goals such as reducing inflammation, boosting immunity and improving digestive health.

In addition, we will likely see greater acceptance and use of technology. The integration of user-friendly digital dining platforms will enable residents to personalize their dining experience through apps or portals. Key drivers of this trend include the ability to customize meal orders based on dietary preferences and health needs, provide real-time feedback to help dining teams improve service and menu options, and track nutritional intake, offering insights into daily calories, macronutrients and specific dietary goals.

Furthermore, these platforms can be linked with wearable health devices, allowing dining programs to adapt meals to support residents’ health conditions, such as managing blood sugar levels or promoting heart health. This technology not only enhances convenience and personalization but also improves resident engagement and health outcomes.

What workforce initiatives or benefits do you think are important for recruiting and retaining senior living culinary workers?

It’s critical to offer competitive wages and benefits, career development and training, work-life balance, a positive work environment, clear pathways for advancement and recognition.

Benchmark is committed to our associates’ physical and mental health. The need for mental health support came to the forefront during Covid. As a result, one step Benchmark took was providing all employees and family members with Spring Health, a mental and behavioral health platform. Services are personalized, and include coaching, therapy, medication management, guided meditation, webinars and more.

We know Benchmark is preparing for the baby boomer generation. In what ways can you do

that through dining?

We have been preparing for the baby boomer generation by continuing to adapt to new resident preferences, expectations and lifestyle trends, including the following.

Offering diverse and customizable menus

Focusing on health and wellness

Elevating the dining experience

Embracing technology

Providing flexible dining options

Sustainability and ethical sourcing

Social and engaging dining experiences

Incorporating wellness education

By focusing on personalization, health, technology, flexibility and high-quality dining

experiences, Benchmark is seeking to be a leader in successfully meeting the expectations of the

baby boomer generation and enhancing their overall satisfaction.

What new foods or culinary techniques would you personally like to see more in senior living communities?

I’d like to see senior living communities continue embracing more plant-based and globally inspired dishes. Plant-based eating is growing in popularity, not only for its health benefits but also for its environmental impact. I’d also like to see more functional foods, such as ingredients rich in antioxidants, omega-3s, and other nutrients that support cognitive health, heart health and overall wellness.

Additionally, using fresh, local ingredients is something I’d love to see more of. It enhances the quality of dishes and supports sustainable practices, which many residents value.

What is the number one line item for senior living food services?

The number one line item is typically food cost, followed by staffing.

How are you making culinary services more efficient?

Personally, I focus on how I can best support my leaders in their roles, helping to free up more time for them to concentrate on enhancing resident dining experiences and associate engagement.

Some key areas I concentrate on are technology integration, standard operating procedures, food procurement and inventory management, menu planning and flexibility, staff training and scheduling and succession planning for team growth opportunities.

Benchmark is embarking on several new development projects. Can you describe how they build on what you learned about culinary services?

Our new developments are really focused on increasing dining engagement, providing residents with more dining options and incorporating local ingredients. For example, at our new community, Benchmark at Alexandria in Alexandria, Virginia, a demonstration kitchen is the focal point of the dining room, making it possible for residents to see their meals being prepared and plated. In addition, residents there also have access to several indoor and outdoor dining venues, including a sidewalk cafe on the front of the building, a rooftop deck with grill and fireplace and a lively bistro with bar. Many of these venues offer several different seating options so it can feel like a unique restaurant experience each time if the resident chooses.

At both Alexandria and as part of our new assisted living addition presently being built at Benchmark at Rye in Rye, New Hampshire, resident-tended hydroponic micro-farms are a dining room centerpiece. Not only are they sustainable, but the herbs and other ingredients grown in them become “local” ingredients that are showcased in meals and seasonal specials.

What is something you think more operators should know about senior living dining?

One key insight that more operators in senior living should know about dining is the profound

impact it has on our residents’ overall well-being. Dining is not just about nutrition; it’s also a

crucial part of social engagement, emotional satisfaction and enhancing the quality of life for

seniors.

Providing a variety of meal choices, incorporating personalized dietary needs, and

creating an enjoyable, communal atmosphere can significantly improve residents’ daily

experiences. Additionally, offering flexible dining schedules and creating spaces that feel more

like restaurants than institutional settings can foster a sense of independence and dignity for

residents.