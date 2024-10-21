Transactions and Financings: Legend Expands Management Portfolio; Mesa West Originates $57M Loan

Transactions

Saint Therese to acquire Ohio community

Saint Therese, a St. Louis, Minnesota-based aging care provider, announced it will be acquiring St. Mary of the Woods in Avon, Ohio on Dec. 1.

St. Mary of the Woods is a 179-unit community located on a 23-acre campus, according to a press release.

The release states it also has over 200 employees, which Saint Therese plans to hire.

1019 Senior Living acquires two Indiana communities

1019 Senior Living announced it has acquired two senior living communities in Wabash and Crawfordsville, Indiana.

The communities have been renamed to 1019 Belle’s Place of Wabash and 1019 Belle’s Place of Crawfordsville, according to a press release.

The release states the acquisitions are part of 1019 Senior Living’s focus on providing senior living in the Midwest with specialized memory care services.

Blueprint sells Louisiana community

Blueprint announced its involvement in the sale of Regency House Alexandria in Louisiana.

According to a press release, the community consists of 10 assisted living beds and 60 skilled nursing beds.

The community was sold by a local owner and operator to a national owner and operator with an existing presence in the state.

Management

Legend Senior Living expands management portfolio

Legend Senior Living announced it is assuming operations of two Heartis Senior Living communities in Pennsylvania.

According to a press release, Heartis of Bucks County will become Revelle Senior Living of Bucks County and Heartis Village of Yardley will become The Remington of Yardley Personal Care & Memory Care.

“We love Pennsylvania and are thrilled for the opportunity to expand Legend’s experienced approach to senior living. These two additions bring a complement of amenities and modern design that people look for in senior living and we feel they will be a great fit for us,” Matt Buchanan, president of Legend Senior Living, said in the release.

Financings

Mesa West originates $57M loan

Mesa West announced it provided a $57 million refinancing loan to a joint venture made up of AEW Capital Management, Thrive Senior Living and Pike Construction.

According to a press release, the loan is being used to refinance Thrive at Montvale, a 203-unit senior housing community in Montvale, New Jersey.

“The senior living industry is at the beginning of a massive demand tailwind, driven in part by the aging population, which is expected to accelerate through the second half of this decade,” Brian Hahn, vice president of Mesa West Capital said in the release. “In Bergen County, occupancy is trending above pre-pandemic levels and with no upcoming deliveries in the market, vacancy should continue to tighten.”

Product launch

Conversion Logix launches marketing system

Conversion Logix announced the launch of Conversion Logix iQ, a new marketing system for multifamily and senior living leaders, on Oct. 17.

According to a press release, the system provides “unparalleled insights and performance through advanced AI-driven tools.”

The release states the platform “combines automation, AI and expert human insights, allowing marketers to efficiently scale their operations while maintaining human oversight.”