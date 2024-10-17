In the Pipeline: Oakmont Expands in California; Covenant Living Grows in Michigan

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: In Progress

Covenant Living opens new cottage homes

Covenant Living of the Great Lakes recently started construction on additional cottage units at its Grand Rapids, Michigan community.

The expansion includes 36 cottages made up of 18 duplexes with two bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom homes in a variety of floor plans with a two-car garage. The expansion also includes a private neighborhood park with a walking path. Residents will have access to all community amenities, including: dining, fitness center and indoor pool.

THW Design is the project architect and Progressive Companies is serving as the project engineer and Platinum Contracting Group is the construction contractor for the expansion.

The expansion is expected to be completed in early 2026.

Delphi Construction breaks ground on Westminster Senior Living community

Delphi Construction recently started construction on a new affordable senior living community on behalf of Westminster Senior Living in Westminster, Massachusetts.

The community will add 50 units of affordable senior housing and is a development by Commonwealth Community Developers (CCD).

Construction: Completed

Oakmont announces ‘ultra luxury’ community

Oakmont Management Group recently unveiled its latest, “ultra luxury” community, Ellore, a 20-story community in Santa Clara, California.

The Ellore community overlooks Levi’s Stadium and offers 360-degree views.

The new luxury community was developed by Related California and is operated by Oakmont Management Group.

The community includes 176 residences of independent living, assisted living and memory care. Each residence includes Italian-made cabinets and fully customized, spa-like bathrooms to meet individual needs across four different unit layouts.

All independent living and assisted living residences will include full-size kitchens.

The third floor houses the community’s main restaurant, The SUmmit Room, with an outdoor dining terrace, cocktail lounge and bar. Other amenities include a fourth-floor wellness center with a concierge physician’s office and physical therapy suite. The 20th floor includes an activity room, fitness center, yoga studio, theater, spa treatment room, private showers, outdoor saltwater pool and views of the Diablo Mountains.

Royal Property Management Group opens in California

The Casa Estilo Senior Living Apartments, a 55+ community, recently opened in Chula Vista, California.

The community will be managed by the Royal Property Management Group and the company is now expanding into the luxury residential space marking a “significant shift” in Royal Property Management Group’s strategy moving forward.

The community includes an on-site fitness center, yoga studio, outdoor pool, cabanas, game and billiards room, outdoor lounges with fire pits. Residents have access to concierge services, housekeeping and an on-site cafe.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress