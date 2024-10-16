Movers and Shakers: Charter Appoints VP, General Counsel; Medtelligent Adds Two Leaders

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Charter appoints VP of risk management, general counsel

Charter Senior Living has appointed Adrienne Shraibman as its new vice president of risk management and general counsel.

In her role, Shraibman will work with all departments to implement comprehensive risk management strategies, conduct thorough assessments, and provide training and resources to Charter Senior Living team members, according to a press release.

Shraibman is noted to have “extensive experience in risk assessment, compliance, and operational excellence” in senior housing.

Evolve Senior Living introduces SVP of operations

Evolve Senior Living has brought Deb Wagner on as its new senior vice president of operations.

According to a LinkedIn post, Wagner brings “a wealth of industry knowledge, passion, and thoughtfulness” to the position.

Wagner has more than 20 years of experience in the senior living industry.

Benchmark names VP of culinary

Benchmark Senior Living has appointed Dawn Bradley as the new vice president of culinary.

In her role, Bradley will oversee all aspects of dining, including the culinary concepts at each Benchmark community, conducting continuous research to drive customer satisfaction and foster innovative and sourcing the highest quality ingredients to craft exceptional menus, according to a press release.

Bradley brings more than 25 years of experience to the position. Before joining Benchmark, she was senior vice president of healthcare and senior living for NexDine. She also spent nearly a decade at Sodexo.

Medtelligent adds two leaders

Medtelligent has added two new leaders to its team in Gary Jones and Evan Kuo.

Jones is the company’s executive vice president of sales and marketing, and brings five years of experience from vcpi, an IT managed services provider in the senior living industry, and five years prior at RCare, a leader in the nurse call space in long-term care, according to a press release.

Kuo joins as the director of business development. He previously served as regional vice president and general manager at Kare, and before that he was at Sherpa for over four years.

Sagewood appoints human resources director

Life Care Services community Sagewood has appointed Renee Iezzi as its new human resources director.

In her role, Iezzi will lead the human resource team, ensure employees are compliant with regulations, recruit and retain talent and oversee employee benefits and trainings, according to a press release.

Iezzi has been with LCS for more than a decade in human resource positions, and has spent 20 years in the senior living industry.

Epoch Senior Living promotes senior wellness director

Epoch Senior Living has promoted Maureen Horan to senior wellness director at Waterstone at Wellesley.

Horan brings 45 years of experience in acute and sub-acute care to the position.

“Maureen’s dedication and passion for the residents at Waterstone and their families shines through each day,” Devon Sicard, senior executive director at Waterstone at Wellesley, said in a press release.

Lument hires senior living management director

Lument announced it has hired Chris Cain as a managing director.

In his role, Cain will focus on origination efforts for seniors housing and healthcare clients throughout the country.

Prior to joining Lument, Cain worked at Berkadia and previously held roles with Commerce Bank and BBVA, according to a press release.

Morning Pointe appoints executive director

The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence, Clinton, Tennessee has appointed Carol Pahde as its executive director.

In her role, Pahde oversees the day to day operations of the community.

According to a press release, Pahde has spent the majority of her career in hospitals.

Lifespace Communities welcomes executive director

Lifespace Communities has welcomed Phyllis DeLaricheliere as the executive director of The Craig in Amarillo, Texas.

In her role, DeLaricheliere is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

DeLaricheliere brings nearly 20 years of experience to the position, and most recently served as an executive director at Sunrise Senior Living. She has also held leadership roles at Brookdale and Benchmark Senior Living, according to a press release.

Mirador names executive director

Mirador, part of Methodist Retirement Communities in Corpus Christi, has named Chuck Childress as its executive director at the end of the year.

In his role, Childress will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

Childress has worked for Methodist Retirement Communities before, previously serving as senior vice president of operations and chief operating officer. He has also served as the chief operating officer for a manufacturing company.