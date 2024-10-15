Senior Living SMART Announces New Book: SMART(er) Marketing for Senior Living Communities

PLYMOUTH, MA, September 24, 2024 – Senior Living SMART is proud to announce the launch of its newest resource for senior living professionals, SMART(er) Marketing for Senior Living Communities: How to Work Smarter, Not Harder to Grow Occupancy. Authored by industry experts Deborah Howard, CEO of Senior Living SMART (SLS), and Andréa Catizone, President and COO of SLS, the book offers a comprehensive guide to mastering senior living marketing in a complex, ever-evolving landscape.
Whether you’re a digital marketer, VP of sales, or a member of the C-suite, this essential guide introduces the SMART framework—Strategy, Marketing Automation, Analytics, Resources, and Technology—to drive effective, results-oriented marketing.
With a mix of practical insights, real-life examples, and actionable checklists, readers will gain the tools they need to develop a winning marketing strategy, leverage automation tools, track key metrics, create compelling content, and optimize their tech stack to grow occupancy.
“This book is designed to simplify the complexities of senior living marketing,” said Deborah Howard. “Our SMART framework offers step-by-step guidance to help communities work more efficiently and effectively.”
Andréa Catizone added, “As the senior living industry continues to evolve, it’s crucial that marketing and sales strategies keep up with the pace. With this book, we’ve made it easier for professionals to align their efforts, maximize their tools, and ultimately grow occupancy.”
SMART(er) Marketing for Senior Living Communities is available in print and ebook format on Amazon and is quickly becoming the must-have guide for senior living professionals who want to master marketing and sales.
About Senior Living SMART
As a full-service senior living marketing agency, Senior Living SMART focuses on driving results for communities through industry expertise and collaboration. Our proven marketing system consistently delivers high-quality leads and converts them into tours, deposits, and move-ins. By seamlessly aligning marketing and sales, we remove gaps in the prospect’s journey—and we can do it even better when clients add LeadGenie, our senior living call center, into the marketing mix. Discover more at www.SeniorLivingSmart.com.