Senior Living Giant Atria to Shut Down Its Home Care Business

Atria Senior Living, one of the largest U.S. senior living providers, is closing down its home care business.

The home care arm of Atria exclusively serves New York state, including Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. Atria initially acquired this home care business in 2007 as part of a larger acquisition, Atria Senior Public Relations Manager Jonathan Wahl told Senior Housing News in an email.

Wahl also provided the following statement regarding the Atria Home Care closure:

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to discontinue operations at Atria Home Care in an effort to focus on our core business of social model senior living communities. We are working with all home care customers and employees on a transition to other home care providers and are committed to supporting our employees and clients through these changes over the next several weeks.”

Louisville, Kentucky-based Atria operates more than 200 senior living communities across the United States and in Canada. Atria ranked as the second-largest senior living provider on the latest Argentum/Lument rankings, based on self-reported data as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Atria Home Care represents a very small part of Atria’s overall workforce of more than 10,000 people. An Oct. 10 WARN notice disclosed that 161 workers are affected by the home care closure.

That notice also stated that the Atria Home Care closure will be effective as of Jan. 8, 2025, and that the reason for the move is “economic.” Atria did not provide further explanation to SHN about the reasons for the closure and did not comment on whether the company considered selling the home care operation.

Atria is far from the only provider that has shut down a home care arm to focus on the core senior living business. For example, Maplewood Senior Living – which, like Atria, operates a high-end luxury senior living highrise in Manhattan – shuttered Maplewood Home Care in 2018, about a year after its launch.

The closure of Atria Home Care is the latest change for Atria after a year of change, which began with the transition to a new CEO – Holly Belter-Chesser – in the first quarter. Subsequently, Mark Alexander succeeded Belter-Chesser as the company’s CFO, and Tyler Whitty became general counsel. Atria’s portfolio also has changed. In June, real estate investment trust Welltower (NYSE: WELL) announced that 89 independent living communities in the Holiday by Atria portfolio would transition to new operators.

Belter-Chesser is committed to Atria’s strategy of operating a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities serving different price points, while she is looking opportunistically for growth and pursuing innovations in areas such as the sales experience, she told SHN in June.