In the Pipeline: Morning Pointe Hits Milestone in Kentucky; Chicago CCRC Expansion Continues

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: In Progress

New affordable senior housing community now under construction

The second phase of the AHEPA 100 Senior Apartments will break ground on the second community as part of the new, three-story project.

Advertisement

The development will add 72-units of affordable senior housing and be administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) 202 Housing for the Elderly Program.

“The need for affordable housing, especially for low-income seniors, is great. In South Bend, our Phase One community has a waitlist,” said AHEPA Senior Living President & CEO Steve Beck. “We are excited and proud to help South Bend seniors who need safe and dignified housing with the addition of 72 units thanks to our financing partners and with the support we received from HUD and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.”

The project is located in South Bend, Indiana. The project is also financed at $20.457 million — comprising a $7.3 million HUD Section 202 capital advance, $10.161 million in equity generated from the low-income housing tax credit program and a permanent mortgage loan, according to a news release.

Advertisement

AHEPA Senior Living supports more than 5,000 older adults across the country.

Danish Home of Chicago project progressing

An expansion project to add five independent living one-bedroom apartments and nine health care suites is well underway at the Danish Home of Chicago.

The project is expected to be completed next Spring at the continuing care retirement community.

The expansion started construction in September of last year and will include additional updates to amenities at the property, including: an expanded dining room to highlight floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking gardens and add a new bistro space.

As part of the renovation effort, the community is updating the living room, gathering room and hallways while also adding new gardens and walking paths.

Construction: Completed

Morning Pointe of Danville opens assisted living expansion

The second phase of construction at Morning Pointe of Danville Assisted Living is now complete and the community is officially open to residents.

Twenty-six residents moved in earlier this week.

The new, one-level assisted living community offers multiple floor plans with spacious apartments and 14 suites with kitchenettes and a stackable washer and dryer combo set.

With the assisted living portion now complete, the community is known as The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence in Danville.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned