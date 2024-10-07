Future Leader: Preston Smith, Senior Executive Director, Solstice Senior Living

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of behavioral health, senior housing, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice care. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Preston Smith, Senior Executive Director at Solstice Senior Living, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Senior Housing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Senior Housing News spoke with Smith to learn about his love of working with older adults, his desire for more affordable senior housing and why listening is among his most valuable skills.
What drew you to this industry?
I’ve always been passionate about working with seniors, a passion that was nurtured during my childhood. My mom worked as a hospice nurse, and I had the opportunity to meet many of her senior patients. Observing her compassionate care and her commitment to serving others left a lasting impression on me. These experiences have inspired me to pursue a career dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of seniors.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
Creating a strong, positive culture is essential. When associates are excited about coming to work, residents are more likely to feel at home as well. I’ve found that leading with empathy, passion, open communication, and accountability leads to great results. It’s also important to celebrate the small victories and maintain a sense of humor.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of senior living, what would it be?
Continue to build affordable housing for our seniors and veterans.
What do you foresee as being different about the senior living industry looking ahead to 2025?
In a word, how would you describe the future of senior living?
Evolving
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
Be an empathetic leader and accountability partner. It takes both to make great leaders.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
Listening more has been a key to my growth. I’ve discovered that by truly hearing those around me, I’ve been able to learn and develop as a leader over the years. The more I listen, the more effective I become.