Future Leader: Merintha Pinson, Senior Associate at Perkins Eastman

Merintha Pinson, Senior Associate at Perkins Eastman, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Senior Housing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Pinson caught up with Senior Housing News to talk about how she entered the industry, and why senior living is not a one-size-fits-all industry. She also charts how the industry must expand customized services to prepare for the next generation of senior living residents.
What drew you to this industry?
When I started my architectural career, I was interested in designing residential environments. I did not realize that the senior living industry existed as a design specialty until I had the opportunity to learn more about it during one of my college studios and quickly realized that it was an opportunity to create supportive residential environments that prioritize health and wellness, within a vibrant community setting. During my career at Perkins Eastman, I have had the opportunity to work across care levels and have been inspired by our clients, who are passionate and innovative with how they approach resident wellness and create community. I realized early on that this passion and these partnerships are exactly why I love designing senior living environments.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
The biggest lesson I’ve learned is the importance of empathy and adaptability. Senior living is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Understanding each individual’s needs, creating supportive environments, and continually adjusting to new challenges is crucial to delivering impactful care.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of senior living, what would it be?
I am excited to see more providers striving to rethink how they deliver care and shift their mindset towards a creating a tailored environment that provides residents with a home that reflects their individual needs, supports their longevity, and provides experiences that enhance their daily lives within a greater community. Providers need to get creative, be flexible, and move quickly to implement solutions that will better appeal to tomorrow’s consumers.
What do you foresee as being different about the senior living industry looking ahead to 2025?
By 2025, the demand for a wider variety of housing options that offer personalized living environments, customized services, and tailored community connections will continue to grow. Additionally, a significant segment of the aging population is seeking to age in place, and I anticipate technology playing an increasingly important role in enabling that. This includes further advancements in health and wellness tracking, AI-assisted monitoring, virtual reality for memory stimulation, and smart homes designed to enhance accessibility.
In a word, how would you describe the future of senior living?
Innovative.
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
Resilience. The senior living industry is constantly evolving, and leaders must adapt, face challenges head-on, and push through barriers to create meaningful change.