In the Pipeline: LCS Plans $100M Expansion; Good Samaritan, Sanford Health Break Ground in South Dakota

Construction: Planned

New community announced in Georgia

Paradigm Senior Living recently announced The Timberly, a new senior living community to be built in Acworth, Georgia, according to a news release.

The community will boast 61 units spanning 55,470 square-foot space on 12 areas of land. Amenities will include landscaped grounds, gourmet dining options, on-site health and wellness services, transportation services, 24-hour support, movie theater, salon and barbershop, snack and coffee bar and outdoor patio.

Units of the community, set to open in 2025, will include spacious floor plans and bright interiors

Retirement Villages Group, Thrive Living announce U.K. community

Thrive Living and Retirement Villages Group announced the start of construction on a new senior living community in West Malling, Kent, England.

The community recently won the Homes England Exemplar Award during the Housing Design Awards, and will be the fourth community in the Thrive Living Collection.

The community will include 142 homes with a range of layouts, along with terraced cottages—all of which will be inspired by nearby Georgian buildings.

Amenities at the property will include a wellness center, gym, bar and restaurant.

Earlier this year, Thrive announced the formation of a joint venture company to expand senior living options in South Korea.

FK Architecture announces Texas active adult project

FK Architecture recently announced a new active adult community in Plano, Texas.

Novum Plano will include 101- one-bedroom and 46 two-bedroom apartment units designed for “modern, comfortable living” for those 55 and older.

Community amenities include a dog park, courtyard with grills, resort-style poo, pickleball courts, fire pit and a four-story parking garage and fitness center.

The community is owned by AOG Living with 30,000 apartment homes in its portfolio.

Construction: In Progress

LCS breaks ground in Indiana on life plan expansion

LCS recently broke ground on an expansion project known as Greenwood Village South at its existing life plan campus in Greenwood, Indiana.

This marks the first phase of a $100 million master plan expansion headed up by LCS Development as part of a two-phase project. Work includes a new alternate entrance and new independent living, assisted living and memory care units across the existing 63-acre campus.

New amenities include a new clubhouse, performing arts center, wellness and fitness center, indoor pool, bistro and bar, along with a salon and spa.

Sanford Health, Good Samaritan Society break ground in South Dakota

Sanford Health recently broke ground on Good Samaritan Society Founders Crossing in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The new campus includes health and wellness services across independent living apartments and villas; assisted living and memory care services and long-term care.

The community also offers home-based services along with life enrichment programming in connection with a future Sanford Health clinic.

Amenities include multiple walking paths, outdoor and indoor fitness areas, pickleball court, golf simulator, community room, restaurant-style dining and a spa.

Independent living villas will open in the spring of 2026 with assisted living and memory care apartments and long-term care in 2027 and 2028 with the “eventual opening” of the new clinic.

The new community will be able to accommodate 500 residents with 200 employees.

Construction: Completed

Cedarhurst Senior Living opens Kansas community

Cedarhurst Senior Living recently announced the opening of a new assisted living and memory care community in Wichita, Kansas, according to a news release.

Cedarhurst of Wichita includes a wide range of amenities, with a movie theater, outdoor courtyards, housekeeping and laundry along with maintenance-free living.

Units feature open and modern concepts across both assisted living and memory care settings.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Eskaton announced $82.9 million in renovations at multiple communities.

A new $70 million senior living center was unveiled in Holland, Michigan.

Construction: Completed