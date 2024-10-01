Transactions and Financings: SRG Acquires Los Angeles Community; House Analytics Launches Senior Housing Platform

Transactions

SRG acquires acquires Los Angeles community

Senior Resource Group announced on Oct. 1 it acquired Fountainview at Gonda in Playa Vista.

The community was previously owned and operated by Los Angeles Jewish Health, according to a press release. Following the acquisition, the community has been renamed to Avocet Playa Vista.

Avocet Playa Vista offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and integrated health care including rehabilitative therapies, the release states.

Brookdale buys 41 communities

Brookdale has acquired 41 communities for $610 million, following a Sept. 30 announcement.

The acquisition totals 2,789 units in three different portfolios of communities.

Read more on the transaction on Senior Housing News.

SLIB closes on Georgia community

Senior Living Investment Brokerage closed on the sale of Country Gardens Lanier, a community in Cumming, Georgia.

According to a press release, the community houses 41 units.

SLIB solicited bids on behalf of a court appointed receiver, GGG Partners. The buyer is a

regional owner and operator looking to expand its footprint throughout the Southeast, the release states.

SLIB sells Minnesota memory care community

Senior Living Investment Brokerage announced it facilitated the sale of Elk Ridge, a memory care community in Maplewood, Minnesota.

According to a press release, the community consists of 50 units and was built in 2018.

This was the seller’s last remaining senior living asset, and the buyer is an in-state owner and operator looking to grow their footprint in the state, the release states.

SLIB sells 118-bed skilled nursing facility

Senior Living Investment Brokerage announced it sold a 118-bed skilled nursing facility in Pensacola, Florida on Sept. 19.

The community was built in 1984 and sits on 2.4 acres, according to a press release.

The seller was a “publicly traded REIT strategically divesting to focus on their core assets geographically,” the release states. The buyer was a Northeast based owner who is utilizing their operating partner through the Southeast.

SLIB sells Arizona assisted living community

Senior Living Investment Brokerage facilitated the sale of an assisted living and memory care community in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sept. 27.

According to a press release, the community consists of 96 units and was built in 1999 with renovations in 2017.

The seller is a real estate investment trust that is “divesting to reinvest capital into their portfolio and new acquisition opportunities.” This buyer is a Colorado operator who is purchasing its first community in Arizona.

Product launch

House Analytics announces new senior housing product

Data analytics provider House Analytics announced it has created a new platform called Senior House on Oct. 1.

According to a press release, the platform offers investors detailed property insights, predictive tools and streamlined decision making tools.

House Analytics is known for its College House platform for student housing.