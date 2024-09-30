Brookdale Senior Living to Buy 41 Leased Communities for $610M

Brookdale Senior Living is acquiring 41 communities currently managed under triple-net leases for $610 million, the company announced Monday.

The acquisition totals 2,789 units in three different portfolios of communities. The Brentwood, Tennessee-based senior living operator undertook the acquisition ​​with financing led by Deerfield Management.

The communities carry occupancy rates above the company’s average, and with positive lease coverage the deal “enables Brookdale to fully capitalize on the unprecedented multi-year senior living growth opportunity,” the company noted in the announcement.

With the move, the company now owns 66% of the units it manages.

Among the companies involved in the transaction are landlords Welltower (NYSE: WELL) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE: DHC) .

“The immediate and long-term benefits of these real estate transactions are wide-ranging, including future portfolio flexibility that comes through asset ownership, the opportunity to fully realize the long-term benefits of the powerful senior housing outlook,” Brookdale President and CEO Cindy Baier said in a press release about the move. “We appreciate Welltower, their JV partners and DHC for their partnership on these transactions as they highlight the importance of maintaining collaborative relationships with our REIT partners as we continually strive to further enhance shareholder value.”

Brookdale is funding the acquisition through debt, net proceeds from the sale of convertible senior notes and from non-recourse mortgage financing, and cash it has on hand.

“We are also grateful to Deerfield and Flat Footed, who have been strong supporters of Brookdale for years, for their continued confidence in Brookdale and our long-term growth outlook,” Baier said. “With the demonstrated commitment from these and other shareholders, we proactively addressed a significant portion of our 2026 debt maturities and secured funding for value-creating acquisitions at an attractive rate.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.