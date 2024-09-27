Movers and Shakers: Juniper Communities Adds to Leadership Team; Solstice Promotes Three

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Juniper Communities adds to leadership team

Juniper Communities has added Andrew Katzmann to its home office leadership team.

In his role, Katzmann will be working with the company’s financial team to focus on investment strategy and contribute to analytics efforts, according to a press release.

Katzmann brings over a decade of experience to the position. Prior to joining Juniper Communities, he was a vice president at Columbia Pacific Advisors, LLC’s real estate strategies division.

Solstice Senior Living promotes three

Solstice Senior Living has made three key promotions within its operations team in Nathan Mills, Israel Regus and Tasha Arlen effective Aug. 31.

Mills has been promoted to senior vice president of operations. He has been with Solstice for six years and has over a decade of experience in operations, marketing and sales. In his new role, Mills will have oversight of the company’s East and West regions.

Regus has been promoted to regional director of operations for the West region and reports to Mills. In his new role, he will focus on advancing regional performance and fostering strong community leadership, the release states.

Arlen has been promoted to area director of operations and will oversee operations at Solstice’s Columbia, Lee’s Summit and Fenton communities in Missouri. She brings over 20 years of healthcare management experience to the position.

Milestone Retirement announces major leadership changes

Milestone Retirement has announced a wide variety of leadership additions and promotions across its organization.

Among the additions is Luis Molina as controller; Dalton Jones as vice president of operations; Chrissy Morgan as regional director of health and wellness; and Leslie Symonds as national director of resident engagement.

Internal promotions include Chris Baker to vice president of compliance; Kim Cunetto to senior director of business intelligence; Jacob Primeau to national accounting specialist; Simone Turner to national implementation specialist; and David Stanley to regional maintenance specialist.

Parasol Alliance appoints chief client experience officer

Parasol Alliance announced it has appointed Kristi Stoglin as its new chief client experience officer.

In her new role, Stoglin is “responsible for enhancing the client journey and ensuring that Parasol Alliance’s innovative technology solutions align with the evolving needs of their clients,” according to a press release.

Stoglin brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the position with focuses on customer engagement, operational excellence and team development.

Ann’s Choice promotes director of dining services

Ann’s Choice, an Erickson Senior Living community in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has promoted Richard Weise to its director of dining services.

Weise has been with Ann’s Choice for 19 years, where he started as a high school employee washing dishes, according to a press release.

Most recently, Weise served as the assistant director of dining services. He has also served as general manager, executive chef and sous chef.