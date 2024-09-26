In the Pipeline: MorningStar Grows in Las Vegas; Headwaters, Erickson Partner with Brinkmann Constructors

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Confluent, MorningStar partner on Nevada community

Confluent Senior Living and MorningStar Senior Living recently opened a community in Las Vegas, Nevada known as MorningStar at The Canyons, according to a news release.

MorningStar Senior Living / Confluent Development

This four-story, 283,000 square-foot and 3.6-acre property includes 168 suites offering independent living, assisted living and memory care units The community amenities include terraces, pool with a spa and fitness center.

The project marks the 15th joint venture between Confluent and MorningStar.

Construction: In Progress

LCS renovates Maryland community

Life Care Services (LCS), through its development company LCS Development, is making “significant” progress on a renovation project to Blakehurst, a senior living community in Towson, Maryland, according to a news release.

The community renovation effort includes modernizing 55,000 square-feet of resident corridors in the clubhouse. Additional work next year and in 2025 will renovate common areas and expand the pub to include a full menu, increasing the community’s dining offers to three locations.

Brinkmann Constructors progresses with Headwaters Group grow in Colorado, Erickson in Virginia

The Headwaters Group and Brinkmann Constructors announced the groundbreaking to commence construction on an active adult community in Littleton, Colorado, along with an expansion at Avery Point Senior living in Richmond, Virginia.

The Aspendale Littleton is a four-story, wood-frame active adult project on a six-acre site encompassing 190 units across the 231,000 square-foot development. Amenities include a clubhouse, spa, lap pool, community garden, dog park and covered parking. Santulan Architecture is the project’s architectural firm.

In partnership with Erickson Senior Living, Brinkmann Constructors announced an expansion of Avery Point Senior Living to add a four-story, 88-unit and wood-frame building. The 131,000 square-foot space is the first building in the community’s second neighborhood and the ninth building at Avery Point completed by Brinkmann.

The independent living apartment homes also include full-continuum services and care.

Construction: Completed

California luxury community opens

Momentum Senior Living recently announced the opening of The Seville, a luxury senior living community the organization is now managing in San Clemente, California.

The community includes 63 assisted living and 24 memory care units, with Harbert South Bay Partners serving as the project’s developer. The project resembles a “boutique hotel rather than a typical senior living community,” a news release on the project states.

The two-story property includes upscale interiors with ocean views, along with vistas of hills and mountains.

Amenities include beer and wine bar, concierge services, courtyards for outdoor access, a fitness center, housekeeping and laundry service, a movie theater, pool, private dining room, restaurant and salon.

Saint Therese opens new Minnesota community

Saint Therese recently opened a new senior living in Corcoran, Minnesota, growing to five total communities.

The community includes 99 apartments for independent living, 34 apartments for assisted living and 20 units for memory care. The assisted living portion will open in November and the memory care section will open in December of this year.

Amenities include a wellness center, warm water pool, multiple dining venues, library, golf simulator, theater, outdoor amphitheater, woodworking shop and a chapel. The project is the first development in what will include further mixed-use development.

Pope Design Group served as the architect on the project with CBS Construction Services serving as the general contractor during construction.

Cogir unveils California luxury community

Cogir of South Bay, a new luxury senior living community, is now open in Torrance, California.

The four-story, independent living development includes 158 luxury apartment units with multiple layouts ranging between 820 and 1,256 square-feet. All apartments come with balconies and underground parking is included for residents. A shuttle service is also available to residents.

Cogir

The community’s crescent-shaped design wraps around a heated swimming pool with courtyard seating under a sprawling pergola and walking paths are found throughout the community.

Amenities at Cogir of South Bay include the movie theater, club room, hair salon and barbershop, multiple dining options, room service, a 24-hour concierge and an on-site nursing.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

The Jewish Association on Aging is set to develop a 15-acre campus to meet growing senior living demand in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Construction: In Progress

Sol Housing is now amid construction on an 82-unit affordable senior living apartment development known as Farlito Senior Living.

Construction on a new senior living community in Idaho is underway.

The Rush Companies start on new senior living community

Construction: Completed

The Residence at Village Greens is now open.

Pioneer Senior Living prepares to open a $200 million community.

Aston Gardens at Parkland Commons remodels assisted living and memory care offerings.