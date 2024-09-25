Transactions and Financings: Mustang Creek Enterprises Acquires Sixth Community; JLL Arranges $95.6M in Refinancings

Transactions

Mustang Creek Enterprises acquires sixth community

Mustang Creek Enterprises, an assisted living and memory care developer in North Texas, took ownership of its sixth community on Sept. 18.

According to a press release, the company closed on the purchase of Mustang Creek Estates of Frisco and took ownership of the community.

The community has 80 units total and has been operated by Mustang Creek Estates since 2014.

JLL Capital Markets closes on Florida community sale, financing

JLL Capital Markets closed on the sale and financing of Mariposa in Lake Worth, Florida.

According to a press release, the 313-unit community was built in 2018 and is spread out over 23 acres.

JLL represented the seller for the community and procured Focus Healthcare Partners as the buyer.

Blueprint closes on California community

Blueprint was engaged by a North Carolina operator to sell a 50-unit community in central California.

According to a press release, the community was a “uniquely value-add” opportunity dependent on the new owner receiving an Assisted Living Waiver Program.

The release states the community was engaged by a regional owner and operator that is “well versed” in the program.

Evolve Senior Living grows portfolio by two

Evolve Senior Living announced it added two communities to its portfolio on Sept. 20.

According to a LinkedIn post, the communities include Novel Place at Overland Park in Kansas and Novel Place at Blue Springs in Missouri.

Evolve Senior Living now has four communities in its portfolio following the transaction.

Blueprint sells Georgia assisted living, memory care community

Blueprint sold a 66-unit assisted living and memory care community in Buford, Georgia on Sept. 19.

According to a press release, the community was built in 1996 and is “well-positioned for revitalization.”

Blueprint represented an institutional real estate and development firm in the transaction.

Blueprint advises sale of Washington community

Blueprint was engaged by a local owner and developer for Stafford Suites Kent in Kent, Washington on Sept. 23.

According to a press release, the 63-unit community was built in 1997.

The seller selected a growing West Coast-based owner and operator as the buyer for the community.

Financings

JLL arranges $95.6M in refinancings

JLL Capital Markets announced it arranged a $96.5 million refinancing for a five-property portfolio in Arizona.

According to a press release, JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Douglaston Development and The Hampton Group Inc., to secure the bank financing.

The portfolio consists of 510 independent living units, 339 assisted living units and 122 memory care units and is in the Phoenix, Mesa, Sedona and Chandler metropolitan areas.