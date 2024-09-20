Movers and Shakers: Element Care Appoints CEO; Kare Announces Vice Chairman

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Element Care appoints CEO

Element Care, a Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) under contract with Commonwealth Care Alliance, has appointed Douglas Thompson as its CEO.

Thompson brings “a wealth of experience and a successful track record” in healthcare to the position, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Thompson was previously the CEO and founder of Perfect Health, Inc. He has also served as the former chief financial officer of the Massachusetts State Medicaid program and three Medicaid managed care organizations.

Kare announces new vice chairman

Kare announced it hired and appointed Robb Chapin as its vice chairman on Sept. 16.

According to a press release, Chapin has an “extensive career” in senior housing, most recently serving as chief executive officer of Bridge Seniors Housing Fund Manager, and Bridge Senior Living where he still serves on the board of directors.

Advertisement

“What Kare has been able to do for the industry has been truly breathtaking. They have helped so many communities succeed before, during, and after the pandemic,” Chapin said in the release. “My goal is for my peers to understand how much value they can derive by partnering with Kare.”

Houston community welcomes executive director

The Abbey at Westminster Plaza welcomed its newest executive director, Maria Alvarado, on Sept. 3.

In her role, Alvarado is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

According to a press release, Alvarado has a “rich background” in senior housing. Prior to taking over as the executive director, she served as The Abbey’s marketing director and brings 20 years of experience with the Houston Chronicle to the position.

Windsor Run names director of dining services

Windsor Run, an Erickson Senior Living community, announced it has appointed Chloe Taylor as the director of dining services.

Along with overseeing the community’s seven dining venues, Taylor will oversee the catering event team and a carry-out delivery service for residents, according to a press release.

Taylor brings more than 16 years of dining experience to Windsor Run, the last five of which have been in senior housing. The release states she began her career journey with Erickson Senior Living at Brooksby Village in Massachusetts, where she first served as an assistant general manager before being promoted to staff development manager.

Executive director appointed to Franklin memory care community

The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence, Franklin has appointed Jennifer Spears to serve as its executive director.

In the role, Spears is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

Spears has been with Morning Pointe Senior Living for more than seven years and most recently served as senior business office director for the company’s Cumberland Region, a press release states.