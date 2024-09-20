Curana Health, Serviam Launch New Value-based Care Alliance in Florida

Curana Health and the Serviam Care Network have announced an expansion effort in Florida to bring value-based care services to senior living communities in the Sunshine State.

Known as the Value-Based Care Alliance of Florida, the effort aims to expand value-based care initiatives to operators in the state with an overall goal of improving care outcomes in conjunction with Medicare Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) and Medicare Advantage plans.

“This is a clear evolution of the partnership,” said Curana Health Chief Growth Officer Conor McCaw. “We’re excited to expand our relationship with Serviam.”

Value-based care models offer financial incentives for health care providers to elevate patient satisfaction, track outcome-based care data and meet clinical guidelines.

Curana and Serviam’s partnership in Virginia, first launched last year, now collaborates with six senior living operators across 23 communities. Earlier this year, SHN tracked how Benchmark Senior Living pivoted to value-based care growth with its latest community in Alexandria, Virginia, under an arrangement with Curana. Other operators have pursued value-based care growth this year, including 12 Oaks Senior Living and Epoch Senior Living.

The expansion in Florida will mirror the existing partnership in Virginia and be “extremely similar” to that effort, McCaw said.

“Obviously, it’s a much larger market and that’s going to provide more ways for us to support operators and residents with both primary care and technology that allows older adults to age in place,” McCaw added.,” McCaw added.

To date, the Florida value-based care alliance currently has multiple operators enrolled, with more to follow in the coming months, McCaw said. Curana brings years of experience having already existed in the Florida market within its Medicare Advantage plan and Curana Health Medical Group.

The partnership will also align itself with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) GUIDE model to improve dementia care and caregiver support, with participants in the alliance able to access GUIDE benefits like 24/7 caregiver support and care coordination.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Serviam, which grew after acquiring SeniorVu in July 2022, now works with 20 senior living operators in 40 states. Curana Health works with over 1,000 health care providers and has a presence in 1,500 senior living communities across 34 states.

Many senior living providers have noted challenges to advancing value-based care growth due to myriad factors, from lacking scale or resources needed to shift care models— and part of the Curana-Serviam partnership’s value proposition is based on being able to leverage resources and scale to overcome the initial challenges.

“Open communication, sharing information and continual iteration is important for creating a model that is valuable for all senior living operators as well as their residents,” McCaw said. “Scale is obviously important to make sure that you can offer services in an efficient and an effective way.”