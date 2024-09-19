In the Pipeline: Commonwealth Grows in Virginia; Sunrise Expands in Canada

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Commonwealth Senior Living plans renovation, memory care growth

Commonwealth Senior Living recently added Commonwealth Senior Living at the Devonshire to its portfolio, marking the second community for the organization in Hampton, Virginia.

A renovation of both the interior and exterior will occur, along with the addition of a memory care neighborhood in 2025.

Residents have access to various amenities and a resident enrichment program focused on learning, along with farm-to-table dining options.

“We look forward to serving the residents and their families at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Devonshire,” said Earl Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer at Commonwealth Senior Living. “For the past 22 years, we have built a national reputation for developing and implementing an award-winning approach to caring for seniors. Through our innovative enrichment programs, world-class dining experience, and research-based memory care offerings, we have been able to improve the lives of our residents, their families, and each other.”

Construction: Completed

Franciscan Ministries manages Iowa community

CopperWood at Prairie Trail, a senior living community in Ankeny, Iowa, marked its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week, according to a news release.

The community will be managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, a division of Franciscan Ministries.

The community includes 126 units with multiple layouts with independent living, assisted living and memory care residences.

CopperWood at Prairie Trail was designed by AG Architecture and built by Nelson Construction and Development.

Sunrise Senior Living grows in Canada

Sunrise Senior Living recently announced the grand opening of the senior living community Sunrise of Killarney in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The 72,250 square-foot, four-story community opened to residents on Sept. 10, with the project including 43 long-term care suites and 52 memory care units.

The community was designed by Integra Architecture and built by Ventana Construction Corp. Sunrise Senior Living operates more than 240 communities in the U.S. and Canada.

McShane Construction finishes Georgia affordable project

McShane Construction recently announced the completion of the Veranda at Assembly affordable senior living apartments in Doraville, Georgia, according to a news release.

The community includes 100-units for older adults 55 and up. The development includes four-story wood framing with a masonry and exterior designed by Dynamik Design.

Community amenities include a bistro, fitness room, yoga studio, outdoor terrace and dog park. Units are offered in multiple floor plans and include granite countertops, kitchen islands, Energy Star kitchen appliances, nine-foot ceilings, and luxury vinyl-tile flooring.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

The Osage Nation announced plans for a new senior living community in Hominy, Oklahoma.

A proposed mixed-use development in Santa Ana, California could include a senior living component.

Construction: In Progress

Construction recently started on a mixed-use development which includes a senior living community in the Houston, Texas area.