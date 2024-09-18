Utah State University Launches Free Dementia Caregiver Clinic for Families

Utah State University has launched a dementia caregiver clinic to provide aid at no cost to those caring for older adults living with dementia and their families.
A partnership between the Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Research Center (ADRC) and the Sorenson Legacy Foundation Center for Clinical Excellence makes the new caregiver support center possible.
In August, experts from both organizations began offering clinical services for people living with dementia and their support caregivers, funded through a grant by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.
“The goal in creating this new clinic is to ensure that people in Northern Utah and in rural areas outside of the Wasatch Front have access to education, services, and support,” ADRC Director Beth Fauth said in a news release.
The new dementia caregiver clinic is offered free to residents within three Utah counties and can be accessed via telehealth services for caregivers living outside of those areas, the release states, with the goal of reaching 200 people annually, according to Sorenson Center Director Gretchen Peacock.
“We particularly want to reach people in more rural areas, such as those living in Rich and Box Elder counties, as well as other rural/remote areas of the state,” Peacock said.
Those interested in participating in the caregiver clinic start by answering basic questions about their needs and are able to schedule an appointment with the clinic. Services offered include a team of experts in multiple fields focused on providing direct dementia care to patients, as well as those experienced in providing caregiver support.
Team members participating in the clinic have backgrounds in mental health, audiology, speech and language pathology, behavioral support, and financial counseling. Assessments are also a key part of the process, with a mental health screening conducted for both the caregiver and the person with dementia, followed by other evaluations as needed.
If a person is suspected to have dementia without a diagnosis, a clinic team member will screen them for cognitive changes.
“If someone scores low on this assessment, our recommendation would be to go in for a comprehensive evaluation,” Peacock said. “We are not able to provide diagnoses, but the scores on this cognitive screener are important to share with an individual’s primary care physician or with a neurologist.”
Resources available include support groups, transportation, recommendations for consulting an estate planner, and sharing community-specific information regarding events and education in providing support to those living with dementia.
As the caregiver clinic expands operations, the effort could extend to other areas, Peacock added.
“We are looking at potentially building community partnerships and having a subset of our team go out to a community partner to provide several clinical appointments in a day,” she said. “We haven’t done it yet, but we are discussing whether we can make that work.”