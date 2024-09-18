Future Leader: Hailey Schwobe, Senior Associate/Project Manager, AG Architecture, Inc.

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of behavioral health, senior housing, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice care. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Hailey Schwobe, senior associate and project manager at AG Architecture, Inc., has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Senior Housing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Schwobe sat down with Senior Housing News to talk about the continued evolution of affordability in senior housing, her passion for designing spaces and how the industry might focus on renovations and investments in existing properties.
What drew you to this industry?
My passion for designing spaces where people live. Senior living environments offer a variety of spaces that support and enrich everyday life for the residents. From units and villas to dining venues, wellness centers and a variety of indoor and outdoor socialization areas, I relish the opportunity to create spaces that provide comfort, encourage engagement, and support an active lifestyle. I take great pride in how our projects play a huge role in shaping the lives of the residents.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
I have learned a lot about delivering the highly regulated functional requirements of healthcare environments within hospitality-inspired settings. I constantly see the challenges communities face in providing buildings that support the needs of the residents while maintaining a home environment. The design process involves collaboration and creative problem-solving to seamlessly integrate accessibility, so the support is there if and when it is needed.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of senior housing, what would it be?
The continued evolution of affordable senior housing. All seniors deserve access to a variety of amenities that enrich daily life and support an active lifestyle. I want to be part of creating affordable senior housing options that offer amenities similar to those in high-end communities.
What do you foresee as being different about the senior housing industry looking ahead to 2025?
I believe there will be a continued effort to create robust wellness components within communities, including spaces to support the physical and mental well-being of residents. I also foresee further investments in the renovation and repositioning of existing communities compared to the development of greenfield sites.
In a word, how would you describe the future of senior housing?
Dynamic.
If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
Ask questions and learn as much as you can about areas that are not a direct aspect of your current role. I have found that expanding my overall understanding of the senior living industry, from the business and operations side to resident life, has made me a better designer and has allowed me to better communicate with clients, staff and residents about their needs and our designs.