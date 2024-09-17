Future Leader: Jessie Myer, Vice President of Sales, Integral Senior Living

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of behavioral health, senior housing, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice care. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
Jessie Myer is the regional vice president of sales at Integral Senior Living and has been named as a 2024 Future Leader by Senior Housing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
SHN caught up with Myer to discuss how she entered the industry, and ways that senior living operators must evolve memory care programming and staff training to succeed in providing quality care for older adults.
What drew you to this industry?
I was destined to work in senior living from an early age! I love to joke that my first position in senior living was craft assistant and bingo card distributor at the age of 8 with my girl scout troop.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
Never underestimate the impact you can have by asking the right questions and taking the time to truly listen.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of senior living, what would it be?
My vision for the future of senior living is to enhance memory care programming, creating personalized and supportive environments for those with cognitive challenges. Additionally, I believe in the importance of comprehensive training for all senior living associates to ensure they are equipped with the skills and compassion necessary to provide the highest level of care.
What do you foresee as being different about the senior living industry looking ahead to 2025?
Our customers will continue to be more knowledgeable year after year. We, as senior living leaders will be held to higher standards, so we must focus on consistent growth in all areas of our communities.
In a word, how would you describe the future of the senior living industry?
Evolving.
What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
The drive to make a difference.
