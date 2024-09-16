The Hot Seat: Arnold Whitman, Executive Chairman, Formation Capital

Arnold Whitman is Founder and Executive Chairman of Formation Capital, a longtime investor in senior living and care. For the last two decades, Whitman has been an active investor and has led Formation in $8.5 billion in transactions.
Get to know Arnie in this Hot Seat interview, where he talks about what inspires him, what he calls his personal mantra, and some of the principles that continue to lead him forward in the senior living industry.
Are you a morning person or a night owl?
Morning.
What is your personal mantra?
Be kind and kick ass!
If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why?
Patience. It is a very underrated skill or power
It’s 7 am on a Saturday. Where are you right now?
In the pool or gym.
What is your favorite weekend activity?
Being with family.
What inspires you?
People’s stories of overcoming challenges.
If you could trade places with any other person for a week, who would it be and why?
Steph Curry. Why? Did you watch the Olympics? Otherworldly.
If you could only eat one cuisine for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Italian.
What was the make of your first car?
Triumph Spitfire.
What’s your favorite destination worldwide?
New Zealand.
What’s the emoji you use most often?
What was your first job in senior living and what was your biggest on-the-job lesson from that experience?
I worked as Director of acquisitions at Mediplex. Relationships matter.
If you could change one thing about senior living as we know it, what would it be?
The stigma and misconception of what Senior Living really is!
What is your most important people management principle?
Lead through your actions.
Who is your greatest career inspiration?
Abe Gosman.
What’s one thing all senior housing professionals can do to improve the resident experience?
Care. Ask, “How are you?” and listen.
If you were recruiting someone to join the industry for the first time, what are three words you would use to describe the senior living industry?
An incredible opportunity.
Complete the sentence: In 2050, I hope senior living is…
Where I live!