Palace Group, Brightview Lead 2024 List of Best Workplaces in Aging Services 

The Palace Group and Brightview Senior Living have retained their spots as the first- and second-place “Best Workplaces for Aging Services.”

This annual list, compiled by Activated Insights and announced this week, ranks the top aging services workplaces nationwide and categorizes them as either large or small- and medium-sized.

Chicago-based Vi Living moved into the third spot in the rankings, moving up from the No. 4 spot last year. Vi Living recently undertook large-scale and ongoing capital improvement projects.

Warminster, Pennsylvania-based Wesley Enhanced Living moved up from fifth position to No. 4, while St. Louis-based Allegro Senior Living climbed from outside the top 25 last year to No. 5, according to the list.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Trilogy Health Services dropped from sixth to 10th in this year’s rankings, with National HealthCare Corporation moving into the sixth spot. As of March, Trilogy is the largest operating partner with American Healthcare REIT’s (NYSE: AHR) with 128 communities. The REIT owns over 75% of the operator, with a purchase option for the remaining 24% that is currently owned by a joint-venture partner until next year.

Here are the 10 large Best Workplaces for Aging Services:

1. The Palace Group

2. Brightview Senior Living

3. Vi Living

4. Wesley Enhanced Living

5. Allegro Senior Living

6. National HealthCare Corporation

7. The Aspenwood Company

8. Senior Living Communities

9. Five Star Senior Living

10. Trilogy Health Services

Here are the 10 Best Workplaces for Aging Services in the small- and medium-sized category:

1. The Village at Gainesville

2. Arcadia Communities

3. Beacon Hill at Eastgate

4. Great Lakes Senior Living

5. Silver Maples of Chelsea

6. MorseLife Health System

7. Azura Living

8. Thrive Senior Living

9. Galloway Ridge

10. Buckner Retirement Services

California-based analytics firm Great Place to Work reviewed survey responses from more than 181,000 employees in the senior living and broader health care industries to compile the senior living and care-focused 25-organization list, which is published by Fortune and organized by Activated Insights.