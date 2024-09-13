Farm-to-Table Fare Among Ways HRA Seeks to ‘Disrupt’ Senior Living Market

Farm-to-table fare in on-site restaurants is just one of the ways that operator Harbor Retirement Associates (HRA) is seeking to “disrupt the market” for senior living.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company has touted serving farm-to-table fare on the menu at its 20 communities in 8 states. The company’s chefs use fruits, vegetables and herbs culled from farms and onsite community gardens to create fare for residents including crispy flatbreads and fresh pasta.

The operator is sourcing the fresh fare both from connections it has with local farmers and food producers and the Produce Alliance, which has a national network of similar relationships. HRA’s farmer connections currently range from an Amish creamery to a global coffee producer that partners with mom-and-pop vendors.

The operator first implemented the idea in earnest about a year ago, according to Vice President of Hospitality Anthony Polito.

“From my perspective of what I see in the industry, a lot of times you’ll see farm to table, but many times it’s a marketing opportunity for companies,” Polito told Senior Housing News. “We’re taking the actual farm to table philosophy, and really building our whole program around it.”

HRA prefers to hire chefs from country clubs, restaurants and hotels, who are likely more used to working with local farmers and other food producers, Polito said. The program helps HRA meet sustainability goals and aid the economy in the areas near its communities.

While HRA has a “very healthy budget” for dining, Polito said. But cooking with farm-to-table ingredients is still more cost-effective than using pre-made “heat and serve” dishes, he added.

Having farm-to-table fare on the menu helps HRA showcase its dining options with new residents, which has helped give the company a good return on its investment in the form of move-ins.

“One of the main things that they focus on in their day that brings them joy and and they’re able to break bread with their families and their friends is the food,” Polito said. “Hospitality and the amazing culinary experience are what keeps people happy, keeps people moving in and is a differentiator for us within the market.”

Looking ahead, Polito hopes HRA becomes a gold standard when it comes to hospitality and food.

“We hope that the idea and the ideals that we’re bringing to this will spread, make the industry take another hard look at how we approach food in general, how we’re producing it and why ingredients matter,” Polito said. “We hope that that disrupts things and shakes things up.”

HRA is also focused on revenue in its dining rooms and venues, a particular focus of CEO Sarabeth Hanson. The company views its community venues such as restaurants and spas not as cost centers but as revenue-generating entities.

The company also previously developed the Chef’s Fare Dining Program, which lets residents apply their dining dollars toward meals or culinary services.