PACS Group Gains New Senior Living Vertical After Finalizing 53-Property Acquisition

PACS Group (NYSE: PACS) has finalized its previously announced acquisition of more than four dozen communities from Prestige Care.

The acquisition, announced earlier this year in May, adds 53 skilled nursing, assisted and independent living communities to the company’s holdings and expands its foothold to Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

Through the acquisition, PACS Group is more than doubling its number of senior living communities, going from 16 to 37. In total, the acquisition is adding 1,334 assisted living and independent living units to the company’s senior housing portfolio.

The acquisition came about following PACS Group “recognizing the market need,” noting the current senior living landscape is not substantial enough to keep up with the demand in the coming years, according to Josh Jergensen, PACS president and COO.

“This is a chance for PACS to build on our experience within the senior living space and bring our model to even more senior living communities,” Jergensen told Senior Housing News. “As we see regions and communities in which we serve through both post-acute care and senior living, we will be able to provide a broader spectrum of care for residents who may need to transition to assisted living as part of their continuing care.”

As PACS Group continues to grow in the space, Jergensen added the company is investing “significant resources” to ensure it is successful in its mission and objectives.

“PACS is committed to growing as a legacy company,” said Jason Murray, PACS’ Chairman and CEO. “Our aim is to expand our presence as a leader in post-acute care and serve more people through our focus on their care, well-being and quality of life.”

“We will uphold our deep commitment to empowering local leaders and their staff who know their residents, their families and communities the best and supporting them with resources to elevate healthcare,” he said.

The release states both PACS Group and Prestige have worked together to continue operations without disruptions.

PACS Group is a holding company investing in post-acute healthcare facilities, professionals, and ancillary services. PACS Group was founded in 2013 and today is one of the largest post-acute platforms in the United States. Its independent subsidiaries operate over 276 post-acute care, assisted living, memory care and independent living locations across 15 states and serve more than 29,000 patients and residents.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.