Movers and Shakers: Solstice Promotes Chief Growth Officer; Covenant Names VP of Philanthropy

Solstice promotes chief growth officer

Solstice Senior Living has promoted Christy Ballard to its chief growth officer on Sept. 4.

A press release states in her new role, Ballard will continue to lead sales teams and marketing partners while expanding her focus to operations, with goals including enhancing the resident experience to encourage longer stays and identifying new revenue opportunities.

Ballard has been with Solstice since 2018 where she joined as a sales and marketing leader. Before joining Solstice, served as vice president for Life Enrichment and Memory Care.

Civitas names chief people officer

Anthony Ormsbee-Hale has been promoted as Civitas Senior Living’s newest chief people officer.

According to a LinkedIn post, Ormsbee-Hale will be contributing to the Civitas team’s success to “work alongside our talented team to enhance our workplace culture and employee engagement.”

Ormsbee-Hale has been with Civitas since 2018 and has held a variety of roles with the company, including regional director of sales and marketing, vice president of people operations and senior vice president of strategic operations.

Covenant Living names VP of Philanthropy

Covenant Living Communities and Services announced it has appointed Tanya Mazor as its new vice president of philanthropy on Aug. 29.

In her role, Mazor will be responsible for oversight on all aspects of the organization’s philanthropic initiatives, including donor engagement, fundraising campaigns and partnerships with local and national organizations, according to a press release.

Mazor previously held “key positions” at Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation, the Milwaukee Center for Independence and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the release states.

Covenant Living of Golden Valley names executive director

Faith-based nonprofit Covenant Living of Golden Valley has named ​​Julie Niemann as the executive director at its senior living community.

In her role, Niemann is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

According to a press release, Niemann brings more than 25 years of healthcare operations and strategic initiatives experience to the position.

The Springs at Sherwood gains executive director

The Springs at Sherwood in Sherwood, Oregon has appointed Amanda Sanchez as the executive director of the community.

In her role, Sanchez will oversee the operations of the community and “optimize the experiences” for residents, according to a press release.

Sanchez brings more than 15 years of senior living experience to the position. The release states she spent the last six years as executive director of Regency Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Southwest Portland.