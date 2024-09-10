Future Leader: André Bongiorno, Director of Community Relations, 305 West End Assisted Living

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of behavioral health, senior housing, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice care. To see this year’s Future Leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
André Bongiorno, director of community relations at 305 West End Assisted Living, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Senior Housing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Bongiorno sat down with Senior Housing News to discuss how she would like to see more intergenerational living in senior housing, her expectations for personalization of sales and marketing in 2025 and what drew her to work in the senior housing industry
What drew you to this industry?
I was drawn to the senior living industry by a deep desire to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives, particularly those of our elders. The opportunity to create a warm, supportive environment where seniors can thrive, while also fostering connections with their families, resonated with my passion for community building and human connection.
What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
The biggest lesson I’ve learned is the importance of empathy and adaptability. Every individual and family has unique needs, and understanding those differences while being flexible in our approach has been key to providing the best care and support. It’s about listening, learning, and constantly evolving to meet the diverse needs of our residents.
If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of senior housing, what would it be?
I would prioritize the development of more intergenerational living communities. Creating environments where different age groups live, interact, and support one another can enrich the lives of seniors while fostering a sense of community and purpose. These settings would encourage social connections, reduce loneliness, and bridge the generational gap, ultimately leading to a more vibrant and inclusive society.
What do you foresee as being different about the senior living industry looking ahead to 2025?
By 2025, I expect a significant shift in how we approach sales and marketing within the senior living industry. With the rise of digital platforms and data-driven strategies, marketing will become more personalized and targeted, allowing us to reach potential residents and their families in more meaningful ways. This evolution will not only enhance the customer experience but also drive occupancy rates and brand loyalty.
In a word, how would you describe the future of senior housing?
Transformative.